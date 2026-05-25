Donald Trump Presses Arab Leaders to Normalize Ties with Israel

President Donald Trump pressured Arab leaders to normalize ties with Israel during a phone call, demanding it as a condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The leaders were stunned by the demand and remained silent on the call, according to Axios. Trump ended the call by announcing that his envoys would follow up on Israel normalization in the weeks ahead.

Donald Trump told Arab leaders he will only broker a peace deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if they normalize relations with Israel, according to a leaked phone call.

The most powerful leaders in the Middle East, including those from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, joined the President on a conference call on Saturday to discuss progress toward ending the US-Iran war and reopening the vital oil passageway. In return, Trump pressed the leaders to normalize ties with Israel, a demand aimed at nations that have opposed the Jewish state since its founding in 1948.

Arab leaders were so stunned by the demand that they refused to respond, remaining entirely silent on the call, according to Axios. After a prolonged silence, Trump nervously joked, 'Are they still there?

' With the silence unbroken, Trump ended the call by announcing that his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would follow up on Israel normalization in the weeks ahead. Following the dramatic weekend call, peace talks between the US and Iran have stalled on Monday, with both sides at an impasse over Tehran's uranium stockpile and the unfreezing of Iranian assets, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump issued an extraordinary new threat on Truth Social, posting a meme that depicts him forcing a cartoon terrorist representing Iran to negotiate or he 'will blow s*** up.

' President Donald Trump and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other participants at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center on November 19 in Washington, D





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