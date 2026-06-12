Donald Trump is turning 80 and is celebrating with a grand spectacle at the White House, while a huge fire has broken out in a warehouse in London and the eldest child of the Thai King has died aged 47.

This Sunday, Donald Trump turns 80. To mark it, the South Lawn of the White House will be turned into an octagon and a vast arched lighting rig.

Fighters will reportedly prepare on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. They will walk to the cage from inside the Oval Office itself.

Then there will be a concert, a laser-and-fireworks show and crowds watching on giant screens in the park beside the executive mansion. The whole spectacle will fall on the President's birthday. This marks the second year in a row that Trump has arranged a grand celebration for himself. Last year, he arranged a first-of-its-kind military parade for himself.

This year, he's building a gladiator's arena at the People's House, partly to celebrate his big day and partly for the entertainment of the masses, all of it amid unprecedented allegations of corruption and ceaseless controversies emanating from Trump's second term. Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out at the warehouse of a Jewish-owned business in Brent, northwest London, on Thursday last night. The fire engulfed the majority of the building on Oxgate Lane, Brent.

Up to 70 residents were evacuated from nearby houses as 25 fire engines were deployed from West Hampstead, Hendon and Willesden along with 150 firefighters. Crews have worked hard overnight to contain the flames, and will continue through the morning to extinguish the remaining pockets of fire. The business specialises in putting on weddings and bat mitzvahs. Tommy Robinson co-ordinated UK protests to the Belfast attack after spending time in a luxury hotel in Russia with Elon Musk's father.

Intelligence expert Danny Lomas said that Russia is cultivating certain individuals and amplifying anti-liberal western voices. The eldest child of the Thai King and possible heir to the throne has died aged 47 following three years in a coma. Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the king's eldest daughter, has died aged 47, the royal palace announced on June 12, 2026, more than three years after she was hospitalised following a sudden illness.

She had been in hospital since December 2022, and the few updates on her health included news of an infection in April and her deterioration in May. The daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his wife, and cousin, Princess Soamsawali, she held several diplomatic positions including ambassador to Austria and to the UN office on drugs and crime. Holding a doctorate from Cornell University, she also campaigned for female prisoners and worked in the attorney general's office





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