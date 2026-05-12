Donald Trump's Scathing Attack on Journalist and Secret Service Proposal for White House Ballroom Security

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on a journalist after being questioned about his proposals for a new White House ballroom. The president declared that the ballroom was under budget and that he had doubled its size. He then called the journalist 'dumb' and 'not a smart person.' Senate Republicans announced they would push ahead with a proposal granting the Secret Service as much as $1bn for security enhancements to Trump's ballroom scheme, citing heightened security requirements following last month's assassination attempt against him.

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on a journalist today after being quizzed about his proposals for a new White House ballroom. The president declared that the ballroom was under budget, ahead of schedule, and that he had doubled its size.

He then called the journalist 'dumb' and 'not a smart person.

' The exchange occurred as he prepared to depart for Beijing for crucial talks with President Xi Jinping. Senate Republicans announced they would push ahead with a proposal granting the Secret Service as much as $1bn for security enhancements to Trump's ballroom scheme, citing heightened security requirements following last month's assassination attempt against him.

Democrats have vowed to oppose the measure, which Republicans attached to a partisan spending bill aimed at reinstating funds for immigration enforcement agencies that Democrats have blocked since February





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Donald Trump Journalist White House Ballroom Budget Security Assassination Attempt Senate Republicans Immigration Enforcement Agencies Democrats

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