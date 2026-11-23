Donald Trump holds late-night meetings with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to issue secret orders, raising concerns over chip export delays and Epstein ties.

Donald Trump has resumed holding private, late-night meetings with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the White House after senior staff have departed for the evening. These clandestine sessions allow the President to issue direct orders that are withheld from other high-ranking advisers, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The White House has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of these off-the-books gatherings. A spokesperson simply stated that the President works continuously and that late-night communications with cabinet members are routine methods to advance American interests.

Trump Issues Secret Commerce Directives

During these one-on-one sessions, President Trump provides specific directives to Lutnick that bypass the standard chain of command. The Wall Street Journal noted that these interactions occur well after the typical workday has ended, ensuring that only the two men are present to discuss sensitive matters. This structure allows the President to control the pace and content of major policy decisions without immediate scrutiny from his broader team.

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The nature of these directives remains opaque, with the White House refusing to specify what topics are covered when the President and Lutnick meet alone. However, the secrecy suggests that significant policy shifts, particularly regarding trade and technology regulations, are being coordinated directly between the two leaders. This exclusive access grants Lutnick a unique position of influence within the administration, separate from other cabinet officials who operate under more transparent guidelines.

Epstein Ties and Financial Leverage

The dynamic between Trump and Lutnick is heavily complicated by Lutnick's past associations with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this year, President Trump nearly dismissed Lutnick after the Commerce Secretary admitted to visiting Epstein's private island. The potential ouster was averted only after Lutnick contributed twenty-five million dollars to Trump's presidential library. The New York Times reported that Trump explicitly told colleagues in large meetings that he tolerated Lutnick's behavior solely because of this substantial financial donation.

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Lutnick's connection to Epstein is well-documented in released justice department files. Emails show that Lutnick's wife arranged a visit to the Caribbean island in December two thousand twelve, contradicting earlier claims that he had severed ties in two thousand five. An undated photograph places Lutnick on Little St. James, confirming his presence at the location. Despite these associations, Lutnick has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein's activities.

Export Controls and NVIDIA Delays

Recently, Lutnick has faced intense scrutiny for delaying the implementation of chip export restrictions that Trump personally approved on three separate occasions. Axios reported that Lutnick spent November resisting these crackdowns, telling other cabinet members he needed to consult the President before acting. This delay kept Megaspeed, a company at the center of smuggling allegations, off the government blacklist despite clear directives to halt its operations.

The Commerce Department finally issued a rule this month to prevent Chinese firms from renting American computing power through data centers abroad. This action occurred just three days before Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, suggesting a strategic timing to pressure China ahead of high-stakes diplomatic talks. The delay in enforcing these rules has raised serious questions about the integrity of the export control process under Lutnick's leadership.

Political Fallout and Investigations

The controversy has triggered multiple political and legal responses. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Lutnick over the export delays during a White House meeting, according to reports. Lutnick appeared to agree with Bessent's concerns, leading the Commerce Department to deny the confrontation entirely. Spokesperson Kristen Eichamer stated that Bessent and Lutnick had no such conversation, highlighting the disconnect within the administration.

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House Democrats have opened a formal investigation into why the Commerce Department delayed these critical export controls. Lawmakers are also examining potential conflicts of interest involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who was reinstated on early Monday morning. The inquiry includes Lutnick's adult sons, who hold positions at Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm owned by Lutnick's family. This multi-front scrutiny underscores the growing political risks facing Lutnick as he navigates his role in the Trump administration.