Donald Trump unleashed a furious tirade at reporters on the White House lawn before leaving for his monumental summit in China. He doubled the size of his new ballroom and called a female reporter 'dumb' and 'not a smart person.' He also boasted about his policies and the war with Iran. Global tensions are high after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. China is the biggest buyer of Iranian fossil fuels and has refused to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said he was 'excited' to meet with President Xi and that 'a lot of good things' were going to emerge from their upcoming summit. Energy costs in the US have skyrocketed since the start of the war, with a barrel of Brent crude selling for more than $100 and the average price of a gallon of US gas climbing to $4.50. Trump initially intended to use the blockade to force Tehran back to the negotiating table, but peace talks have stalled after he rejected the regime's latest proposal to end the war. He was accompanied by some of his top loyalists as he boarded Air Force One for China.

Donald Trump unleashed a furious tirade at reporters on the White House lawn before leaving for his monumental summit in China . He doubled the size of his new ballroom and called a female reporter 'dumb' and 'not a smart person.

' He also boasted about his policies and the war with Iran. Global tensions are high after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. China is the biggest buyer of Iranian fossil fuels and has refused to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said he was 'excited' to meet with President Xi and that 'a lot of good things' were going to emerge from their upcoming summit.

Energy costs in the US have skyrocketed since the start of the war, with a barrel of Brent crude selling for more than $100 and the average price of a gallon of US gas climbing to $4.50. Trump initially intended to use the blockade to force Tehran back to the negotiating table, but peace talks have stalled after he rejected the regime's latest proposal to end the war.

He was accompanied by some of his top loyalists as he boarded Air Force One for China





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Donald Trump White House China Iran Strait Of Hormuz Naval Blockade Global Tensions Brent Crude US Gas Prices Peace Talks Iranian Proposal China-US Relations Trump's Policies Energy Costs Tanker Standoff Trump's Summit With Xi Jinping

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