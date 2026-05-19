Donald Trump Strikes $1.8 Billion Deal to Funnel Taxpayer Money to Victims of 'Lawfare'

Democrats are calling the move the most corrupt presidential act in history. The settlement drew immediate fury from Democrats, who accused Trump of 'blatant self-dealing' and are seeking to put legal blocks on the fund. The fund will have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants. It will be governed by a five-member commission appointed by the Attorney General, with Trump given the power to remove any member.

Donald Trump has struck a $1.8 billion deal with his own IRS to funnel taxpayer money to victims of 'lawfare', including January 6 rioters and his political allies, in a settlement that Democrats are calling the most corrupt presidential act in history.

| The President, his sons Don Jr and Eric, and the Trump Organization filed suit against the Treasury and IRS in the Southern District of Florida federal court after the leak of their tax returns. They agreed to drop their suit Monday, as well as two claims, including for damages resulting from the raid on Mar-a-Lago in 2022 and the Russian election interference probe, in exchange for the government's creation of the 'Anti-Weaponization Fund.

' | The $1.776 billion fund will have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants. It will be governed by a five-member commission appointed by the Attorney General, with Trump given the power to remove any member. While Trump is barred from directly receiving payments from the fund, entities associated with him are not explicitly prohibited from filing additional ones.

The settlement drew immediate fury from Democrats, among them Senate Finance Committee member Ron Wyden, who said it represented a brazen new level of corruptio





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Corruption Taxpayer Money Anti-Weaponization Fund Lawfare Election Interference Probe Raid On Mar-A-Lago Jacob Chansley Justice Department Politicization Merrick Garland Biden's Son Hunter

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