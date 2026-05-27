Donald Trump threatens to bomb US ally Oman if they don't 'behave' while discussing Iran war control

Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman if they don't 'behave' while responding to a question about who would control the Strait of Hormuz. The President made military threats against Iran throughout the meeting as he discussed the ongoing negotiations with the regime. The Trump administration does not appear to be backing away from the President's threats against Oman.

Donald Trump threatened to bomb a key US ally in the Middle East if they don't 'behave' while responding to a question about who will control the Strait of Hormuz.

The President made military threats against Iran throughout the meeting as he discussed the ongoing negotiations with the regime. The Trump administration does not appear to be backing away from the President's threats against Oman. The State Department amplified the warning by tweeting out a video of it shortly after the meeting ended





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Donald Trump Oman Strait Of Hormuz Iran War Military Threats Negotiations US Ally Threats Against Oman State Department Tweeting Out A Video

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