Donatella Versace Shines in Gold at Pre-Met Gala Event

Fashion icon Donatella Versace turned heads at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party in a stunning gold gown. The event precedes fashion's biggest night, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez as honorary co-chairs and a 'Costume Art' theme for the 2026 gala.

Donatella Versace , the iconic fashion designer, captivated attention at Anna Wintour 's exclusive pre- Met Gala party on Sunday evening. The 71-year-old showcased a stunning, figure-hugging gold gown, intricately embellished with stones, proving that age is truly just a number.

The dress, a one-shoulder design, accentuated her trim waistline and featured a delicate sheer overlay at the skirt, complete with a subtle train. Versace elevated her stature with nude-toned platform heels, maintaining her signature style with long, straight blonde hair and shaggy bangs. This appearance follows her attendance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's party on Saturday, demonstrating her continued presence within the highest echelons of the fashion and social worlds.

The pre-Gala event serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated annual Met Gala, an event that Anna Wintour has meticulously curated since 1995, solidifying its position as fashion's most prestigious night. Versace's recent appearances highlight her enduring influence and relevance in the fashion industry. Last week, she mingled with prominent figures at the King's Trust 5th annual gala at Christie's, where she donned a baby blue dress with sheer sleeves, radiating elegance and sophistication.

The upcoming Met Gala promises another star-studded affair, with Bezos and Sanchez taking on the role of honorary co-chairs, reportedly contributing a substantial $10 million for the privilege. This significant donation has seemingly secured their favor with Wintour, who leverages the event to raise crucial funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Alongside Bezos and Sanchez, the gala will be co-chaired by luminaries such as Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, ensuring a night of unparalleled glamour and influence. The 2026 gala will prominently feature the couple's names on all invitations, a testament to their financial commitment and newfound status within the event's inner circle.

The theme for the 2026 Met Gala, 'Costume Art,' invites attendees to explore the intricate relationship between fashion and the human body, challenging designers to view the body as a dynamic canvas for artistic expression. The Costume Institute's exhibition, inspired by the 'Costume Art' theme, will present a compelling dialogue between historical and contemporary garments. The display will be organized into three distinct categories: the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body.

Curator Andrew Bolton explained that the title reflects the institute's history and emphasizes fashion's artistic merit, rooted in its connection to the human form. He asserts that fashion achieves the status of art precisely because of, rather than in spite of, its intimate relationship with the body. The exhibit benefits from the sponsorship of French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, further underscoring the event's prestige and artistic ambition.

A dedicated host committee, led by co-chairs Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz, will oversee the event's execution, supported by a diverse group of influential figures including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor. This collaborative effort promises a Met Gala that is not only visually spectacular but also intellectually stimulating, pushing the boundaries of fashion and art





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donatella Versace Met Gala Anna Wintour Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Fashion Costume Art

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met Gala Snubs and Sussexes' Struggles: A Tale of Lost AlliancesThe Met Gala highlighted the continued exclusion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from elite circles, while reports reveal a growing sense of isolation and financial difficulties for the couple due to fractured relationships with key influencers like Anna Wintour.

Read more »

Lindsey Vonn Aims for First Steps Without Crutches at Met GalaOlympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn is targeting the Met Gala as the event where she will take her first steps without crutches, marking a major milestone in her recovery from a severe leg injury sustained during a downhill skiing accident.

Read more »

Met Gala 2026: Astrologer Predicts Celebrity Couples, Surprises, and the 'Beyoncé Effect'An astrologer forecasts relationship debuts, potential engagements, and a star-studded guest list for the 2026 Met Gala, with a focus on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, and Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce. Beyoncé's return as co-chair adds to the anticipation.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner Shines at Bezos' Pre-Met Gala Party Amid ControversyKendall Jenner led the A-list crowd at Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' pre-Met Gala party in NYC, showcasing a chic black ensemble. The event, held ahead of fashion's biggest night, has sparked backlash over the billionaire couple's involvement as honorary co-chairs. Despite criticism, former Vogue editor Anna Wintour has defended their participation, highlighting Lauren Sanchez's potential contributions to the event.

Read more »

Met Costume Institute Announces 'Costume Art' Exhibition and 2026 Met Gala ThemeThe Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will launch a major exhibition in May 2026 exploring the relationship between clothing and the body throughout history, accompanied by the annual Met Gala. The exhibition, titled 'Costume Art', will showcase pieces from The Met’s collection alongside fashion, highlighting the enduring connection between art and style.

Read more »

Donatella Versace Turns Heads at 71 with Youthful Glow Amidst Met Gala ControversyFashion icon Donatella Versace celebrates her birthday with a stunning appearance, sparking conversation about her appearance, while the Met Gala faces criticism over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's involvement.

Read more »