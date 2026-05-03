Donatella Versace Turns Heads at 71 with Youthful Glow Amidst Met Gala Controversy

Fashion icon Donatella Versace celebrates her birthday with a stunning appearance, sparking conversation about her appearance, while the Met Gala faces criticism over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's involvement.

Donatella Versace celebrated her 71st birthday with a striking appearance at a pre- Met Gala party hosted by Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in New York City.

The fashion designer showcased a youthful look in a figure-hugging black dress embellished with vibrant, firework-like details, paired with over-the-knee leather platform boots. Her ensemble was completed with elegant chandelier earrings and flawless makeup, drawing attention to her seemingly age-defying appearance. Over the years, speculation has surrounded Versace’s evolving look, with public acknowledgement limited to Botox treatments.

However, recent appearances have revealed a noticeably fresher complexion, a more defined lip line, and less pronounced cheeks, leading to comparisons with other celebrities known for significant beauty transformations, such as Lindsay Lohan. Versace’s recent ‘reversed’ cosmetic surgery aesthetic garnered significant praise in December 2024 following her appearance at the launch of The Devil Wears Prada musical.

Social media users lauded the transformation, with many commenting on the quality of the work and speculating about the identity of the responsible surgeon. This glamorous outing coincides with Versace’s cameo in the recently released sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, where she filmed scenes alongside Anne Hathaway in Milan. The original 2007 film frequently referenced Versace, making her inclusion in the sequel a fitting tribute.

However, the upcoming 2026 Met Gala, co-chaired by Sanchez and Bezos, is facing considerable controversy. Their involvement as honorary co-chairs and major donors has sparked backlash, with protests calling for a boycott of the event. Critics argue that their presence undermines the event’s significance and feels disrespectful to the fashion community. Reports suggest at least one A-list celebrity, rumored to be Meryl Streep, declined a co-chair position due to the Bezoses’ involvement.

Despite the criticism, former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has defended the couple, highlighting Sanchez’s passion for costume and fashion and expressing gratitude for their generous support of the museum





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