Donna Mills Claps Back at Internet Troll, Gets Viral Praise

Donna Mills, a Daytime Emmy winner and soap opera star, responded to going viral for her Instagram skit where she donned a traditional old lady costume and clapped back at an internet troll who accused her of 'wearing too much make-up' for her age. She received praise from celebrities like Viola Davis, Star Jones, Elizabeth Berkley, Jennifer Aydin, Laura Benanti and Finola Hughes.

Donna Mills reacted to going viral, at 85, last month for clapping back at an internet troll who accused her of 'wearing too much make-up' for her age.

She donned a traditional old lady costume and responded: 'Did you want me to look like this?

' 'Sorry not sorry,' Mills said. 'I like the way I look. This is my style, and style doesn't have an expiration date. Does it?

' The We're Knot Done Yet podcaster's Instagram skit got 124,000 likes and happy comments from celebrities like Viola Davis, Star Jones, Elizabeth Berkley, Jennifer Aydin, Laura Benanti and Finola Hughes. She also mentioned her role in Terrance Tykeem's psychological thriller Abused and her upcoming appearance in David O. Russell's biopic Joy





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Donna Mills Viral Clapping Back Internet Troll Make-Up Age Style Expiration Date Abused Joy

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