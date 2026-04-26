A year after the brutal murder of British mother-of-four Karen Carter in France, her abandoned home stands as a haunting reminder of the unsolved crime. Police are re-interviewing key witnesses, focusing on romantic entanglements and potential motives of sexual jealousy.

Nearly a year after the brutal murder of Karen Carter , her abandoned home in the Dordogne region of France remains a poignant symbol of the unsolved crime.

The driveway where the 65-year-old mother of four was fatally stabbed last April bears a fading bloodstain, now partially concealed by overgrown grass and dandelions. The 250-year-old property, lovingly restored by Karen, is still cordoned off by police, a constant reminder that her killer remains free. As the first anniversary of the murder approaches, those who knew Karen remember her with quiet sorrow.

The local Cafe Village, a frequent haunt of Karen’s, will acknowledge the anniversary with a framed photograph, but a formal memorial has been rejected by her French lover, 75-year-old Jean-Francois Guerrier, the cafe’s vice-president. He has, however, permitted a local musician to perform a song written in Karen’s memory. Sources indicate Guerrier prefers to avoid drawing undue attention to the tragedy, a sentiment not universally shared within the village.

Karen’s husband, Alan Carter, who was in South Africa at the time of the murder, acknowledges the anniversary and his wife’s upcoming birthday as a ‘difficult time’ for the family. French police have recently begun re-interviewing key witnesses, including Guerrier, who was the first to discover Karen’s body. Close friends and members of the women’s football team Karen played on have also been questioned.

The line of questioning suggests investigators are again focusing on Karen’s romantic life, with sexual jealousy considered a potential motive. Karen had met Guerrier while volunteering at Cafe Village and had begun a discreet relationship with him, intending to make the Dordogne her permanent home. Her husband was unaware of this relationship and expressed feelings of betrayal upon learning of it after her death.

The investigation is complicated by conflicting accounts and the numerous secrets Karen kept, but detectives believe the answer to her murder lies within the local community. Her dog, Haku, a puppy at the time of her death, now grown, serves as a constant reminder of the unresolved case and the community’s longing for justice





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