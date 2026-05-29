Dorset homeowner wins 'Battle of the Berlin Wall' after council grants retrospective planning permission for concrete partition

A Dorset homeowner has won a long-standing dispute with his neighbours after officials granted him retrospective planning permission to keep a concrete partition along the edge of his £1million seaside home. The partition was compared to the Berlin Wall and was deemed an 'eyesore' by many residents.

A Dorset homeowner has won the 'Battle of the Berlin Wall ' after officials let him keep an 'eyesore' concrete partition along the edge of his £1million seaside home.

Ken Lynch angered neighbours after he replaced a wooden fence with the 75ft-long, 7ft-high grey concrete wall. They compared it to the Berlin Wall and complained it was overly dominant and oppressive. Mr Lynch's neighbours added it was out of keeping with the picturesque neighbourhood of Lilliput, a posh suburb on the edge of Poole Harbour. His application for retrospective planning permission has been approved by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council.

Mr Lynch's application, which received two objections, was granted by planning officer Camila Bastidas, who said the wall did not appear to be 'visually intrusive'. Ms Bastidas also said there were other tall front and side boundary walls in the area which helped form part of the established character of the neighbourhood. Neighbours said they were 'dismayed' by the decision which they said gave property developers the green light to do whatever they wanted.

The 75ft-long wall was built outside Ken Lynch's detached property in the sought-after Lilliput area of Poole, Dorset. Neighbours called the wall overly dominant and oppressive but Mr Lynch has been granted retrospective planning permission. The site was previously a bungalow with a colourful front garden and low brick wall. Jo Spragg, 58, a clothing brand owner, said: 'It is very disappointing that they have approved that eyesore.

'It contravenes planning law and should not have been built in the first place. There is no precedent for it here and no other walls like it.

'It sends out the message that you can do something against the rules and keep your fingers crossed as that is the best tactic. ' Richard Spragg added the height of the wall makes it 'visually intrusive and overly dominant in the street and creates an enclosed and oppressive appearance'. Another resident, 67-year-old Annabel Hobson, previously said she was horrified when she first saw the wall.

The retired accounts clerk said it was too imposing on the street scene and gave the impression the owners were barricading themselves in. She said: 'I walk my dog past the wall every day and it looks like the Berlin Wall.

'There used to be a wooden slatted fence, which was nice on the eye, but they have replaced it with an eyesore. When you walk past the wall it feels like it is leaning on you and the path has narrowed.

'It looks like they are trying to barricade themselves in and it is not in keeping with the area. I feel sorry for the people opposite who come out of their house and that is the first thing they see.

'It says in our deeds of covenant that walls must have the look of the area. I assumed they had planning permission so when I learnt they were applying retrospectively I was shocked.

' Another neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said: 'I'm dismayed. I went to Berlin and saw the wall and all this one needs is some paint and it would be its twin.

'It is an eyesore and the council are saying do what you want because they don't care about the appearance of the area. ' Another anonymous neighbour said the wall was 'horrible' to look at and a downgrade on the old wooden fence. Mr Lynch refused to comment on the outcome but described publicity of it as an 'invasion of privacy'.

The corner property used to be a bungalow with a low brick wall before the former owner was granted planning permission to add another storey and a rear extension. Mr Lynch bought the detached house in February last year for £1million and replaced the wooden fence with a grey wall





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dorset Homeowner Neighbours Concrete Partition Berlin Wall Planning Permission Visually Intrusive Oppressive Appearance Established Character Property Developers Invasion Of Privacy

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