A Poundbury toy shop owner has spoken of her heartbreak after a group of women and children stole over £600 worth of Jellycat toys and other stock. Some items were returned but are unsellable as police evidence.

A toy shop owner in Poundbury, Dorset, has described being heartbroken after a group of women and children stole hundreds of pounds worth of stock from her independent business in a matter of minutes.

Charlotte Jackson, owner of Boos Toys in Crown Square, Poundbury, told BBC Radio Solent's Dorset Breakfast show that the group had been very chatty and engaged her member of staff in conversation while they helped themselves to goods. The theft occurred on a Saturday at the family-run shop, which Jackson has operated for 13 years with her husband Jonathan. Two women, believed to be in their mid-30s, entered with two girls aged approximately eight and 14.

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Distraction theft involving Jellycat toys

Jackson said: One of the ladies became a distraction while the other three decided to play a game of supermarket sweep. The lady who was running the shop had a feeling something was not right and called my husband but at that point they had left. Items taken included Jellycat soft toys, fidget toys and Steiff bears.

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One woman paid £19 for a small selection of other toys and asked about future restocking schedules to appear like a genuine customer, while the children stuffed expensive plush toys into bags. Jackson discovered the theft when reviewing CCTV after closing. She said: What is heart-breaking is where minors are involved as well. It was that moment, when I saw what was unfolding on CCTV and by who, it just broke my heart.

She posted images of the suspects on Facebook, appealing to the community. The next day, one woman returned with a bag containing about £460 worth of stock, mostly Jellycats, stating they had no money but offering no apology.

Police investigation into stolen goods

However, after reviewing CCTV further, it emerged more stock had been taken than originally thought. Jackson said: We have had about £460-worth of stock returned to us however it is unsellable because it is now evidence. A Dorset Police spokesperson said: It was reported four people had entered the store and stolen items worth more than £600, including Jellycats and sensory toys.

The report stated that a number of the items had subsequently been returned following a social media post but some still remain outstanding. Jackson provided police with CCTV footage and bank card details from the £19 purchase. Additional footage from a neighbouring retailer showed the group leaving and returning to a car park. The police have confirmed an investigation is underway.

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Impact of retail crime on small business

The returned items, including a medium Jellycat bunny priced at £25 and special edition Christmas pinecone wreaths at £60, cannot be sold back to customers due to their status as evidence. Jackson said: I want to raise awareness of the impact of retail crime on small businesses. We really shouldn't have to accept this as part of running a business. It hurts and we are worried about our staff and other customers that might be impacted.

She added that the cost of living crisis is a known challenge but she would never compromise another person's business. The incident highlights the vulnerability of small retailers to organised theft exploiting staff kindness and involving minors. The case remains active as authorities work to locate the second suspect and determine further charges.