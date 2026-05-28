Dortmund's €20M Bid for Potulski Rebuffed as Rival Clubs Circle

Borussia Dortmund's interest in Mainz 05's Kacper Potulski has been met with resistance, with the club reportedly turning down a €20 million offer. The 18-year-old center-back has impressed in his short time with the first team, but inconsistent playing time under coach Urs Fischer has raised questions about his future with the club. Despite the uncertainty, Potulski has been called up for friendly matches with the Polish national team.

Borussia Dortmund 's pursuit of Mainz 05 's Kacper Potulski has hit a snag, with the club reportedly rebuffed after offering a substantial €20 million for the 18-year-old center-back.

Despite Dortmund's interest, several other Bundesliga clubs, as well as teams from England and Italy, are also tracking Potulski's progress. The young talent has made a name for himself at Mainz, impressing in the UEFA Conference League and scoring a goal against Bayern Munich in his second Bundesliga appearance.

However, his playing time has been inconsistent under Mainz's head coach Urs Fischer, with Potulski spending several matches on the bench. This inconsistency has raised questions about Potulski's future at the club, with his agent suggesting that the player might seek a transfer if his playing time does not improve.

Despite the uncertainty, Mainz's sporting director has expressed confidence in Potulski's future with the club, and the young player has been called up for friendly matches with the Polish national team





goal / 🏆 59. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kacper Potulski Borussia Dortmund Mainz 05 Transfer Bundesliga Poland National Team

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacques Villeneuve warns Kimi Antonelli against 'believing his own hype' in F1 title bidKimi Antonelli has won the last four grands prix, but Jacques Villeneuve has warned him not to get carried away

Read more »

Greggs trials change to its checkouts for first time in bid to cut down queuesGreggs is set to trial a new form of self checkout for the first time to provide customers with more 'convenience and speed'.

Read more »

Labour clings on as Reform makes bid to oust council leaderThe Reform Group says it aims to 'hold their feet to the fire'.

Read more »

Man United set to announce extra £20m boost after accounts releasedManchester United are set for a further financial boost following the release of their quarterly accounts with their return to the Champions League already looking to pay off

Read more »