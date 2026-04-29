Double Delight for Rod Stewart: Daughters Ruby and Kimberly Announce Baby News

Rod Stewart's daughters, Ruby and Kimberly, have both shared exciting family news. Ruby is expecting her second child, while Kimberly has publicly debuted her son born last year, marking a joyous occasion for the Stewart family.

The Stewart family is expanding with joyous news as both Ruby Stewart and her sister Kimberly have revealed recent additions to their families. Ruby, the 38-year-old daughter of music legend Rod Stewart , announced her second pregnancy, showcasing her baby bump at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival where her 81-year-old father performed.

She is already mother to three-year-old Otis with her fiancé Jake Kalick. This exciting development comes as Rod prepares to become a grandfather for the fifth time, with a sixth grandchild on the horizon. Adding to the double celebration, Kimberly Stewart, 46, made a surprising public debut with her son, born last year, at the same festival. This marks the first time she has been seen publicly with the child, whose name and father remain undisclosed.

Kimberly is also mother to 14-year-old Delilah with actor Benicio del Toro. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival became a family affair, with Ruby, Kimberly, their brother Liam and his wife Nicole all present to support Rod during his performance. The event, a renowned celebration of music and culture, featured a star-studded lineup including Stevie Nicks, Eagles, and Kings of Leon.

Rod Stewart, a father to eight children from five different relationships, has spoken candidly about the challenges and joys of fatherhood across the decades. He acknowledges having been less present during the early years of his older children’s lives due to his demanding career but has worked to strengthen those bonds. With children ranging in age from 62 to 15, Rod emphasizes the importance of treating each child as an individual with unique needs.

The expanding Stewart family tree continues to grow, filled with love, music, and the promise of new generations. The family’s presence at the New Orleans Jazz Festival underscored their close-knit bond and shared appreciation for music and celebration





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