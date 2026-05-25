Double Stabbing Leaves Man and Woman Fighting for Their Lives in Village Near Chesterfield

A double stabbing incident occurred in a village near Chesterfield, leaving a man and a woman in critical condition. Police have arrested a suspect, and witnesses with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage are being urged to come forward. Roads in the surrounding areas are closed for the investigation, and highways are also affected.

A man and a woman are fighting for their lives after a double stabbing in a village near Chesterfield . Derbyshire Police were called to reports of violence at Henry Street in Grassmoor at 8.15pm on Sunday.

Officers attended the scene with paramedics, where a man and a woman - both in their 30s - were taken to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating and have arrested a 17-year-old boy. Roads in the surrounding areas have been closed to aid in the investigation. Witnesses with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident are being urged to come forward as police seek more information.

Those with information are asked to contact the police reference number 1030-240526 for assistance. Information can be submitted anonymously to an independent charity on 0800 555 111. Police have advised that highways are currently closed and residents in the surrounding areas are being told to avoid the area. Police are working diligently to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice, but it is a developing situation.

A review of the CCTV footage is currently underway, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are making every effort to bring the community together with clearer information. They urge everyone to report any relevant information to them





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Double Stabbing Chesterfield Derbyshire Police Suspect Arrested Life-Threatening Injuries

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