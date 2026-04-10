Double Tragedy: Young Man Takes Own Life After Girlfriend's Death

A 19-year-old student, Tom Dingle, tragically died by suicide shortly after finding his girlfriend dead in their university accommodation. The story highlights the devastating impact of grief, mental health struggles, and the importance of seeking support.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visit samaritans.org or visit https://www.thecalmzone.net/get-support. A heartbreaking double tragedy has unfolded, as a young man, Tom Dingle, 19, took his own life just weeks after the devastating discovery of his girlfriend's death. Tom, from Appley Bridge near Wigan, was found in woodland on Christmas Day, following a 12-day search that involved extensive efforts by the Lancashire force.

The search utilized helicopters, drones, dogs, and underwater teams, highlighting the community's desperate hope for his safe return. Tom was a student at Lancaster University and had a history of mental health struggles, expressing to medical professionals his distress and intrusive thoughts related to a future without his partner. His tragic end came approximately a month after he found his girlfriend, Natasha Braithwaite, also 19, deceased in her university halls bedroom. This devastating loss served as a critical factor in his escalating mental health crisis.\The circumstances surrounding the loss of both young lives reveal the complex challenges they faced. Natasha, a first-year fine art student, was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Her death was ruled as drugs-related, with toxicology reports indicating a fatal level of morphine. The inquest heard that Tom had raised the alarm upon discovering Natasha's unresponsiveness and alerted her housemates. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene. The coroner, Richard Taylor, described Tom as a vulnerable young man. Before this tragedy, Tom's mental health seemed to be improving, allowing him to attend university in September 2025 where he met Natasha. After Natasha's death, his mental state took a significant turn for the worse. He returned home and revealed he had taken an overdose, subsequently spending time in hospital. Attempts to provide at-home treatment were planned, but tragically, he left the house one night, claiming he was going to buy cigarettes, never to return. The last recorded image of Tom shows him before he told his parents he was going to get cigarettes.\The immense pain and worry experienced by Tom's family are evident in their public pleas during the search. His parents, Sue and Peter, expressed their deep love and concern, emphasizing that they simply wanted him home and safe. They stated their unwavering support and love, trying to assure him he was not in trouble and that they desperately missed him. His mother described how he came into their bedroom to say goodnight, which was unusual for him, and they heard the soft closing of the door before his disappearance. Tom's final words to his parents, 'You, dad and Jack (his older brother) have done everything you can, so don't worry,' demonstrate the profound emotional turmoil he was enduring. His last known words were filled with love and reassurance, highlighting the tragedy of the situation. The heartbreaking story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health support and the devastating impact of loss, especially in vulnerable young adults. The community's response, the extensive search efforts, and the family’s poignant statements underscore the profound grief and the need for greater awareness and assistance regarding mental health issues





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