Doug McCain, Oldest Son of John McCain, Dies Suddenly at 66

Doug McCain, the oldest son of senator John McCain, has died suddenly at the age of 66. He was a Navy pilot like his father, Doug will be remembered as a patriot and friend to the many alumni of Sen McCain's Institute, campaigns, and Senate staff. A memorial service will be held on May 30 for Doug, and private funeral services will be held for him.

Doug McCain, the oldest son of senator John McCain, has died suddenly at the age of 66. His sister, former The View host Meghan McCain, led tributes to her sibling writing on X Sunday, mourning the loss of her brother, describing him as a "truly wonderful, joyful man" who supported her throughout her life.

He brought humor, fun, and great conversation to every room, and will be deeply missed by his family, wife Ashley, and children Caroline and Shepp. The McCain Institute announced his death, stating that Doug will be remembered as a patriot and friend to the many alumni of Sen McCain's Institute, campaigns, and Senate staff. Doug is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ashley, his mother, Carol, and his two children.

The 66-year-old was the son of John McCain’s first wife, Carol Shepp, and was adopted by the senator after their 1965 marriage





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