Canadian billionaire Doug Putman is preparing an offer to acquire TG Jones. The investor previously saved HMV and attempted other UK retail rescues before the brand faced closures.

Canadian billionaire Doug Putman is actively preparing to submit a formal offer to acquire the struggling British high street retailer TG Jones. This potential move marks the latest chapter in Putman's focused efforts to rescue prominent UK retail brands that have faced financial distress in recent years. The acquisition bid targets a company that has undergone significant ownership changes and operational restructuring within the last twelve months.

Doug Putman's Track Record in UK Retail Rescue

Doug Putman recently became a central figure in the British retail landscape after successfully acquiring HMV in 2019. He stepped in to save the iconic music retailer when it collapsed into administration for the second time in five years. Since that acquisition, he has overseen a substantial expansion of the company's operations both within the United Kingdom and in international markets. This growth occurred even as numerous other similar retail chains disappeared from British high streets during the same period. Putman specifically oversaw the reopening of HMV's flagship store on Oxford Street, which had been closed for three years and temporarily converted into an American candy store. Although the flagship location announced its closure again in October due to soaring rent costs, the broader HMV brand remains under his stewardship.

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TG Jones Sale Process and Modella Capital Context

TG Jones, which traded under the name WH Smith for more than 200 years prior to its rebranding, is currently up for sale. Private equity firm Modella Capital purchased the high street arm of WH Smith last year and immediately rebranded the business as TG Jones. Modella Capital officially put the business up for sale earlier this month, triggering a competitive bidding process. Doug Putman is now one of several parties interested in purchasing the chain, following his previous failed attempts to acquire TG Jones when it was still operating under its historic WH Smith identity. Modella Capital acquired the TG Jones business for £40 million last year. The firm has faced sharp criticism regarding its management of the brand as it announced plans for a significant number of store closures. In the summer, Modella revealed intentions to shut up to 150 of its remaining 450 shops as part of a restructuring program, a move that caused dismay among customers and workers regarding the fate of the historic brand.

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Competing Bidders and Previous Acquisition Attempts

Doug Putman has a documented history of attempting to save other major British retailers before focusing on the current TG Jones opportunity. In 2023, he was among the bidders who attempted to buy Wilko before the stationery and household goods chain collapsed into administration. He also explored separate bids for The Body Shop and Claire's, both of which ultimately failed. Despite these setbacks, Putman has expressed a strong personal connection to British retail culture. He has described the high street as a 'special thing' that does not exist in Canada, where he grew up. His interest in TG Jones aligns with his personal background as a music fan, though his investment strategy extends beyond music retail. The self-described fan of Taylor Swift and classic rock artists like Fleetwood Mac has emphasized his appreciation for the cultural significance of these high street institutions.

Timeline for Resolution and Future Operations

Doug Putman will have to wait until the first quarter of 2027 to find out whether his bid for TG Jones has been accepted. Sky News reported that the auction process is scheduled to conclude at that time to minimize disruption during the crucial Christmas trading period. Meanwhile, TG Jones boss Alex Willson stated that the company remains focused on providing a great experience for customers. He emphasized that the business continues to execute its turnaround plan, which is reportedly improving performance month by month. Joe Price, managing director of Modella Capital, noted that when TG Jones was acquired in 2025, it was a loss-making business with an uncertain future. He added that turning it around required hard decisions, including closing stores through a court-approved restructuring plan. Price confirmed that the turnaround is starting to deliver improved trading results, though the sale process will determine the brand's long-term future.