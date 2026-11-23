A NSW coronial inquest reveals doula Ione Maslin testified that Sita Tara Kali never brought oxygen to home births. Baby R died of severe post-maturity after birth in August 2022 without medical intervention.

A coronial inquest into the death of Baby R has revealed that a doula present at the home birth admitted the birth keeper never brought oxygen equipment to the delivery. Ione Maslin testified that Sita Tara Kali, described as a sovereign birth keeper from Booyong, confidently stated that babies always breathe and did not require supplemental oxygen. This testimony provides critical context to the investigation surrounding Baby R, who died shortly after his birth in the Byron Shire in August 2022.

Doula Testifies Regarding Oxygen Absence

Ione Maslin, a doula who attended the birth alongside Ms Kali, told the New South Wales Coroners Court on Monday that she believed Ms Kali was the more experienced practitioner of the two. Ms Maslin explained that she had assumed Ms Kali possessed the necessary expertise to handle emergencies, such as if the baby stopped breathing or if the mother suffered a laceration. She noted that Ms Kali reportedly used a special seaweed technique to help heal mothers who required stitches after the birth.

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The court heard that Ms Maslin, who is not medically trained and had never previously attended a free birth, had expressed concerns to Baby R's mother about the risks involved in home deliveries. Ms Maslin specifically asked the mother whether Ms Kali would be bringing an oxygen tank to the birth. When the mother confirmed that Ms Kali would not bring one, she considered the option of renting an oxygen tank herself. This decision occurred after learning that the birth keeper refused to provide such essential medical equipment.

Coroner Investigates Birth Keeper Claims

The inquest heard that Ms Kali, who has been helping women have free births for over twenty years, made controversial claims about resuscitation in a video featured in an ABC documentary. In the footage, Ms Kali laughed when asked how she would deal with a baby not breathing, stating that babies always do breathe and that breathing is just a physiological process. She further suggested she could help parents call the spirit of their baby into the baby's body if needed.

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Ms Kali told the camera that some babies who did not breathe for a long time remained connected to the placenta and were given oxygen from it. She claimed that people were programmed to view free birthing as dangerous or abnormal. When asked what could go wrong during a home birth, she coyly replied that plenty of things could go wrong if you want to create things to go wrong. She attributed a baby becoming stuck in the birth canal to pregnant women being stuck in their minds rather than their physical bodies.

Circumstances Leading To Tragic Outcome

When Baby R was born at forty-three weeks and one day, Ms Maslin described his appearance as being a little bit floppy, with meconium covering his face and body. Meconium is the medical term for faeces in utero, which can indicate fetal distress. The newborn struggled to breathe for hours after the delivery. Emergency services were called twelve hours later, but by that time, it was too late to save the infant.

Doctors recorded the cause of death for Baby R as being due to severe post-maturity. This condition occurs when a baby is born well past the standard term of forty-two weeks. The medical standard at that stage is to induce birth or perform a cesarean section, as an aging placenta can put the baby at significant risk. Baby R was one of four babies who died after home births or free births in the Northern Rivers region between 2022 and 2024.

Broader Context Of Regional Deaths

The evidence presented forms part of an ongoing coronial inquest at the Lismore Court House into the deaths of four babies born in free births or home births in the Northern Rivers region between 2022 and 2024. The inquest is examining the practices and decisions made by those involved in these deliveries, particularly in cases where no registered midwife or doctor was present.

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Earlier in the inquest, testimony revealed that Byron Bay doula Amy Lou Smith allegedly left a critically ill newborn to go and set up an inflatable jumping castle for her son's birthday party. This incident adds to the scrutiny of free birth practices in the area. Ms Maslin told the court she was aware of Ms Kali's views on the fears surrounding birth and had heard from several clients who had spoken well of her work. The proceedings continue to explore the safety and efficacy of unassisted home births in the region.