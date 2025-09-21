Downing Street Faces Police Probe Threat Over Alleged Hidden Donations

The Prime Minister's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, is under threat of a police investigation over claims he hid over £700,000 in donations to boost Keir Starmer's political career. The Conservatives claim to have evidence of deliberate attempts to mislead the Electoral Commission.

Downing Street is facing the potential of a police investigation following allegations that the Prime Minister's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, concealed over £700,000 in donations aimed at bolstering Keir Starmer 's political career. The Conservative Party claims to possess confidential legal counsel provided to Mr. McSweeney, who is described as Sir Keir's most influential aide.

This advice purportedly indicates a calculated effort to deceive the Electoral Commission regarding funds allocated to Labour Together, a think-tank instrumental in ousting Jeremy Corbyn and paving the way for Starmer's leadership. The Electoral Commission previously identified more than twenty breaches by the group, imposing a fine of £14,250 in September 2021 after explicitly instructing Mr. McSweeney in 2017 to declare donations within a 30-day timeframe. However, a significant number of donations made to Labour Together between 2018 and July 2020 were not disclosed until after Mr. McSweeney's departure from the organization that year. The Conservatives now allege that the private legal advice contradicts Labour Together's public explanation, which attributed the errors to 'human error and administrative oversight,' maintaining they had been as 'open and transparent' as possible. Mr. McSweeney initially declared donations to the group when he assumed the role of director of Labour Together in 2017. However, starting in 2018, he ceased reporting donations, with the exception of a single disclosure of £12,500 from Trevor Chinn, a Jewish businessman and friend of Tony Blair. It was only after Mr. McSweeney's move to work for Sir Keir that his replacement, Hannah O'Rourke, discovered that almost three years of donations, totaling £739,000, had not been declared and subsequently filed a series of 'late' declarations to the Commission. \In a letter addressed to the Electoral Commission, Conservative chairman Kevin Hollinrake stated the party had acquired new information justifying the commission 'initiating a formal inquiry and then to refer the incident to the police' concerning 'the breach of political finance laws.' Mr. Hollinrake cited legal advice from lawyer Gerald Shamash, written in 2021, which appeared to have been 'passed from within the Labour Party to outside sources' and revealed discussions on how to manage the Commission, acknowledging that explaining Labour Together's position would not be straightforward. According to Mr. Hollinrake, Mr. McSweeney was advised to attribute the non-reporting of donations to an administrative error. However, the Tory chairman believes the donations were not declared in order to protect the donors' identities. This controversy unfolds ahead of the forthcoming publication next month of The Fraud, a book by journalist Paul Holden, which will detail Mr. McSweeney's involvement in Labour Together. The think-tank played a crucial role in the efforts of Mr. McSweeney and his allies, including Lord Mandelson, who was dismissed as US ambassador this month due to connections with Jeffrey Epstein, to remove Mr. Corbyn from the party leadership. Advance details from The Fraud have already prompted the resignation of Paul Ovenden, the prime minister's director of political strategy, due to sexual remarks made about Mr. Corbyn's former girlfriend, Diane Abbott. When asked for comment on the allegations last night, No 10 referred The Mail on Sunday to Labour Together.\A spokesman for Labour Together stated that the organization proactively raised concerns about its own donation reporting to the Electoral Commission in 2020. An investigation, in which Labour Together fully cooperated, concluded in 2021, with the outcome being made public. The Electoral Commission confirmed it had 'thoroughly investigated' the late reporting of donations by Labour Together in 2021, adding it was 'satisfied that the evidence proved beyond reasonable doubt that failures by the association occurred without reasonable excuse.' Offences were determined, and sanctions were applied. Furthermore, it has come to light that Morgan McSweeney lobbied organizers of the Donald Trump state banquet to secure an invitation for Rupert Murdoch, according to No 10 sources. This revelation adds another layer to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the Prime Minister's chief of staff and the inner workings of Downing Street. The various elements of this unfolding story paint a complex picture of political maneuvering, financial irregularities, and the potential implications for those involved, leading to an increased focus on transparency and accountability within the political landscape. The allegations against McSweeney, combined with the other revelations, create a significant challenge for the government, especially with the publication of The Fraud approaching, likely to bring further scrutiny





