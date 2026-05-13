Downing Street Scene of Farce as PM Knows of Cabinet Showdown on His Future

A chaotic scene unfolded at 10 Downing Street as Prime Minister faced a showdown with the cabinet, as described by The Telegraph.

Downing Street was a scene of farce, inside and out, as Prime Minister Downing Street was informed that they could not discuss the one thing gripping City markets and the country at large: its own dicky future.

Outside, the tricoteuses of television shrilled questions at ministers. A stark contrast between the chaos inside and the quiet serenity outside, as May sunshine lit the cul-de-sac's blueish brickwork. The scent of chickweed filled the air, and birdsong filled the clearing. Yet, the voice of doom was kept alive with the sound of rook-like squawks filling the air.

At 10.35am, ministers started trickling out of the shiny black door. It was as if someone had poured a strange concoction on an anthill. The hour-long meeting was over. Ministers came out looking ruffled, busy-busy, some scowling, others with plastic smiles





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