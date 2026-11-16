Downing Street Urgently Investigates Russell Brand Prison Message

The UK government has launched an urgent investigation into Russell Brand for allegedly violating prison rules by protesting his innocence through his wife Laura Gallacher.

Downing Street has confirmed that it is urgently investigating messages from disgraced comedian Russell Brand after he claimed innocence from prison, describing his actions as appalling and a clear breach of prison regulations. The Prime Minister's spokesman stated that the Ministry of Justice is examining whether the convicted offender violated strict rules prohibiting prisoners from making statements that cause distress to victims.

Russell Brand, who is serving a ten-and-a-half-year sentence for rape and sexual assault, utilized his wife, Laura Gallacher, to disseminate his protest to the public. Gallacher relayed the message during the latest episode of their joint Sunday Service YouTube broadcast, which was recorded from their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

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Government Condemns Breach of Prison Rules

The spokesperson for the Prime Minister explicitly labeled Brand's claims as clearly appalling and confirmed that the Ministry of Justice is actively investigating the matter to determine if the prisoner has broken established regulations. The government emphasized that prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances.

Officials further clarified that inmates cannot circumvent these strict rules by having a third party, such as a family member, publish their comments on their behalf. The government expects that appropriate action will be taken if the investigation confirms that Brand has violated the conduct standards required for his incarceration.

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Gallacher Relays Prisoner's Innocence Claims

Laura Gallacher, the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, facilitated the communication by reading a letter written by her husband to their supporters. She began the podcast episode by reading from the Bible, specifically Philippians 1:12-14, which describes the Apostle Paul writing from a Roman jail while supporting Jesus.

Gallacher then recited the core message from Brand, in which he declared, As you know, I am not guilty, adding that something strange is happening to him. She continued by quoting his belief that Christ is with them when they choose him, and that he himself chooses to align with that faith despite his incarceration.

Brand Describes Life at HMP Littlehey

In the message read by his wife, Russell Brand described his current residence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, noting that it is the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe. He mentioned that he was transferred to this Category C facility from HMP Wandsworth after serving the first week of his sentence, and he expressed gratitude for the staff who he described as strong, kind, and dedicated.

Brand also addressed his fellow inmates in the note, stating that he is in no position to judge anyone and does not know which other men are not guilty. He urged his supporters to love, pray for, and forgive one another, comparing the situation to how God forgave them, and concluded his message by asking for support for his wife and family.

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Podcast Continues Despite Controversy

During the broadcast, Gallacher choked up while delivering her husband's plea but affirmed her commitment to continuing the Sunday Service community. She stated that while it is painful to sit without her companion, she trusts God's plan and remains grateful for the support from their followers, adding that Russell is okay and is currently praying.

The episode also included a pre-recorded section featuring Brand, who briefly mentioned the trial that concluded with his conviction. He acknowledged the media coverage, noting that while some showed support, the mainstream narrative was different, allowing viewers to draw their own conclusions from the available information.