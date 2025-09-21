Downton Abbey: Grande Finale Sparks Staycation Interest: Explore Filming Locations

Following the release of Downton Abbey: The Grande Finale, a surge in interest has been observed among British moviegoers to visit the locations where the movie was filmed. A travel agency has curated a collection of cottages near the filming sites, offering fans a chance to experience the grandeur of the period drama.

With the release of Downton Abbey : The Grande Finale, moviegoers are flocking to cinemas, and a significant number of Britons are also feeling the travel bug, inspired by the film's stunning locations. New data from Sykes' Staycation Index indicates that 15% of Brits are motivated to book a trip after seeing a destination featured on screen.

As the Crawley family concludes their cinematic journey, numerous Downton fans are eager to immerse themselves in the grandeur of these historic settings and experience the magic firsthand. To cater to this burgeoning interest, a holiday letting agency has curated a selection of cottages situated near the filming locations, offering fans the unique opportunity to step into the world of period drama by day and unwind in the comfort of the countryside by night. This initiative provides a seamless blend of cinematic experience and relaxing getaway, allowing fans to live out their Downton fantasies. Highclere Castle, the magnificent family home of the Crawleys, is immediately recognizable to any Downton Abbey enthusiast. Its opulent rooms, expansive grounds, and stately facade have solidified its place as one of Britain's most iconic backdrops for period dramas. For those seeking accommodation near this iconic landmark, Holly in Elcot, near Newbury, Berkshire, presents an ideal choice. This elegant retreat, accommodating up to four guests, seamlessly blends timeless style with contemporary comfort. It features two inviting bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and a bright, open-plan living space. After a day of exploring Highclere's splendor, guests can return to Holly's tranquil atmosphere, offering a countryside escape that even the sophisticated Lady Mary would likely approve of. The cottage's charm and convenient location make it the perfect base for Downton Abbey inspired exploration. Ripon Racecourse takes a prominent role in Downton Abbey, captivating viewers as the Crawley family makes their grand entrance, impeccably dressed. Situated within a historic market town, the racecourse harmoniously combines period glamour with the enduring charm of North Yorkshire. For those wishing to stay in the vicinity, St Wilfrid’s Loft, located in Ripon, North Yorkshire, presents a stylish option. This chic duplex apartment, within easy reach of Ripon Cathedral and the Market Square, combines heritage details with contemporary design. It provides an inviting base for exploring the town and its cinematic surroundings. The apartment features two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the upper level, while the lower level boasts a bright kitchen and a cozy sitting area, offering the perfect setting to unwind after a day of exploring Crawley country. Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground is also featured in Downton Abbey, serving as a fitting backdrop for a spa town celebrated for its elegance and heritage. The Garden Flat, situated near the showground in Harrogate, provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy the same blend of history and style within a charming Victorian home. The apartment showcases period features such as high ceilings, a bay window, and a feature fireplace, complemented by bright, modern decor. Conveniently located within walking distance of Harrogate's cafes, boutiques, and historical landmarks, with the Yorkshire Dales at its doorstep, The Garden Flat expertly balances town-center convenience with the allure of a classic spa-town retreat. Each property offers a unique opportunity to experience the atmosphere of Downton Abbey and the surrounding areas





