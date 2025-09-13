Downton Abbey Stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox Secretly Married

Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox, famous for their roles in Downton Abbey, have revealed that they secretly tied the knot!

Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox , best known for their roles as Lady Edith and Andrew Parker in the beloved period drama Downton Abbey , have tied the knot. The couple, who welcomed their first child, son Luca, in 2021, confirmed their marriage during recent promotional activities for the third and final film in the franchise, Downton Abbey : The Grand Finale.

During a special NBC program, Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, Michael reflected on the profound impact the show has had on his life. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities it has presented, stating, 'I owe a lot to this show. I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show.' Co-star Lesley Nicol, who portrays Mrs. Patmore, playfully inquired about their paths to marriage and fatherhood, prompting Michael to enthusiastically acknowledge the transformative nature of their experience. 'I know. It’s incredible,' he gushed.Michael, 36, and Laura, 39, began dating in 2014, around the time Michael joined the cast of Downton Abbey. While they kept their relationship relatively private initially, it became public knowledge in 2016. News of their son's arrival in 2021 only surfaced in May 2022, offering a glimpse into their cherished family life. A source close to the couple shared that Laura and Michael thoroughly enjoy their role as parents and appreciated the opportunity to embrace parenthood away from the spotlight. Laura's journey into motherhood has been lauded by those around her, with the source describing her as, 'taking motherhood in her stride and it's added another string to her bow.' Laura has previously expressed her appreciation for sharing a profession with her partner, emphasizing the support and understanding they provide for each other in the demanding world of acting





OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Downton Abbey Laura Carmichael Michael C. Fox Marriage New Parents Celebrity Couples

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox are married! Downton Abbey stars tie the knot in secret and admit they 'owe a lot' to the ITV showThe Downton Abbey family returns for one last ride in new teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The Crawley family and their staff return as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.

Read more »

Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox are married! Downton Abbey stars tie the knot in secret and admit they 'owe a lot' to the ITV showThe Downton Abbey family returns for one last ride in new teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The Crawley family and their staff return as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.

Read more »

Hugh Bonneville says final Downton Abbey movie is a 'de facto tribute to Dame Maggie Smith' as he gushes the late legend's 'presence loomed over the film like her portrait in the hall'The Downton Abbey family returns for one last ride in new teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The Crawley family and their staff return as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.

Read more »

Laura Carmichael makes chic appearance at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show after her secret marriage to her Downton co-star Michael C. Fox was revealedThe Downton Abbey family returns for one last ride in new teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The Crawley family and their staff return as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.

Read more »

Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens looks almost unrecognisable at the London premiere of his new film SwipedThe Downton Abbey family returns for one last ride in new teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The Crawley family and their staff return as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.

Read more »

Young Yorkshire actors' 'excitement' at Downton Abbey film rolesChildren from North and West Yorkshire appear in the new film, some of which was shot in Harrogate.

Read more »