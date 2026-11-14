Hatton leads by one shot as McIlroy falls four behind in Race to Dubai battle

Tyrrell Hatton takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship while Rory McIlroy's hopes of a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title suffer a setback.

Tyrrell Hatton will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship after Rory McIlroy fell four shots behind in his bid for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title.

Hatton carded a four-under-par 68 at the Earth Course in Dubai to reach nine under for the tournament, one clear of France's Victor Perez. Sweden's Mikael Lindberg sits third on six under. McIlroy, who started Saturday tied for the lead with Hatton, slipped back with a level-par 72 and is joint fourth on five under. He is joined in that group by Spain's Eugenio Chacarra, the current leader in the Race to Dubai standings.

Also read DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton tied with Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra four back

McIlroy chase Race to Dubai title

McIlroy began the tournament trailing Chacarra by more than 500 points. He knew a win would guarantee him an eighth season-long crown to equal the tally set by Scotland's Colin Montgomerie. The Northern Irishman also has a chance of winning the title if he finishes in the top four and Chacarra falls down the order. He briefly grabbed the solo advantage with an eagle three on the par-five seventh.

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But McIlroy then lost ground with three consecutive bogeys on the eighth, ninth and 10th. A birdie on the 14th was followed by another dropped shot on the 15th, before he finished with a birdie at the par-five 18th. He narrowly missed a six-foot eagle putt at the last. McIlroy will play alongside Englishman Dan Bradbury in the final round, after Bradbury climbed to four under with a stunning 66.

Hatton scrambled a par at the last after driving into the water and finding a greenside bunker with his approach shot. He will play alongside Perez, who carded a 67, on the final day. Hatton said: It would mean a lot to go on and win tomorrow. There is a lot that can change.

Rahm seeks victory and Dubai crown

The course is playing difficult this week and there is a lot of fantastic players just behind. It is going to be a tough day. Spain's Jon Rahm, who could clinch the Race to Dubai title with victory on Sunday, fell six shots off the lead with a third consecutive 71. He is also searching for form heading into the final round.

Chacarra, four shots adrift of the lead after two rounds, carded a 68 that included nine birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. He remains firmly in contention for the season-long honour. Lindberg will play in the penultimate group alongside Australia's 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, who went round in 67. Perez remains projected to win one of the 10 PGA Tour cards up for grabs via the Race to Dubai rankings.

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