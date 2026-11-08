DPP Prosecutor Vanessa O'Bryan Faces New Charges For Information Trade

NSW prosecutor Vanessa O'Bryan faces 20 charges including dealing crime proceeds after trading inmate info for cash. Sargon Namat also charged in linked case.

Vanessa O'Bryan, a suspended prosecutor for the New South Wales Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, has been charged with 12 additional counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime. The 32-year-old legal officer faces a total of 20 charges stemming from an alleged arrangement to trade confidential information for thousands of dollars in cash. These new accusations emerge alongside parallel prosecutions of organized crime figure Sargon Namat, who allegedly facilitated the payments.

Financial Deals With Inmates

Vanessa O'Bryan allegedly engaged in a corrupt exchange where she provided names and addresses of individuals connected to organized crime in return for money. Court documents indicate that Sargon Namat, who used the codename '50cent', communicated with O'Bryan via encrypted messaging applications to coordinate these transactions. Specifically, Namat is accused of offering O'Bryan $5,000 on three separate occasions in August and September 2023 for this sensitive intelligence.

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The prosecution alleges that O'Bryan knowingly dealt with proceeds of crime amounting to sums of up to $15,000. These funds were allegedly provided by Namat in exchange for the private details of persons involved in the underworld. O'Bryan is currently suspended without pay from her role and is facing strict bail conditions that prohibit her from contacting any incarcerated persons or possessing encrypted devices.

Relationships With Convicted Criminals

One of the central figures in this case is convicted gangland murderer Joshua Baines. Police allege that O'Bryan had hundreds of conversations with Baines between May 2023 and January 2025. The stated purpose of these extensive communications was to maintain a sexualized relationship, which prosecutors argue compromised her professional duties and integrity as a legal officer.

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Another individual implicated in these allegations is Terry Sampson, a violent repeat offender. O'Bryan allegedly had an intimate relationship with Sampson as well. The investigation into her conduct was triggered when Sampson's then-girlfriend, Sharna Cain, sent abusive text messages to O'Bryan. Cain later pleaded guilty to intimidation and received a 12-month community correction order for her role in the harassment.

Investigation Triggered By Text Messages

Authorities began their formal inquiry after O'Bryan reported receiving threatening messages from Cain. The texts included accusations that O'Bryan and Sampson were evading justice. During a subsequent three-way telephone call involving O'Bryan, Cain, and Sampson, police allege that O'Bryan made comments confirming the sexual nature of her relationship with the inmate. This admission effectively provided investigators with the initial evidence needed to proceed.

Police raided O'Bryan's home in Ballina in the NSW Northern Rivers District in October of last year. Officers seized multiple mobile phones, computers, and documents from the residence where O'Bryan worked at the local DPP office. These seizures were critical in establishing the timeline and extent of her alleged misconduct with incarcerated individuals.

Sargon Namat Broader Charges

Sargon Namat faces serious additional charges beyond the conspiracy to provide information to O'Bryan. He has been charged with conspiracy to murder a man in Wetherill Park, as well as kidnapping and detaining another individual for ransom in St Marys. Namat is also charged with wounding that person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. These charges highlight the severe connection between the criminal activities and the leak of confidential police data.

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Bail Conditions And Court Dates

Vanessa O'Bryan has been released on bail subject to stringent conditions designed to prevent further contact with the criminal underworld. She is banned from entering all state prisons and is prohibited from using social media or possessing more than one mobile phone. The bail order explicitly forbids her from using or possessing any encrypted communication tools, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, or Snapchat.

Both O'Bryan and Namat are scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court later this month. The proceedings will determine the next steps in a case that has exposed significant vulnerabilities in the handling of sensitive legal and criminal intelligence by a former state prosecutor.