Dr Alex George Engaged to Mystery Girlfriend After Greece Proposal

Dr Alex George, the former Love Island contestant turned mental health advocate, has announced his engagement following a sunset proposal in Greece. The news, shared on Instagram, comes after his recent autism diagnosis and years of openly discussing his mental health journey and the loss of his brother.

Dr Alex George , the former Love Island star and mental health campaigner, has announced his engagement to a girlfriend whose identity he has chosen to keep private.

The proposal took place during a romantic trip to Greece, and he shared the news on Instagram with a carousel of sunset photos and the caption: 'I found her. The ring… The moment… My forever.

' His friends and fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of congratulations. Although he first gained fame on the fourth series of Love Island in 2018, he did not find a lasting relationship from the show. Since then, he has become known for his advocacy in mental health, a path influenced by the tragic loss of his younger brother Llyr to suicide in 2020.

Dr Alex has been open about his own mental health challenges, having been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in September 2022, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in 2025, and, more recently, autism. In a lengthy Instagram post earlier this year, he described receiving his autism diagnosis as a surreal experience that finally helped him understand many aspects of his life, from routines like carrying a hairdryer everywhere to difficulties with social cues.

He emphasized that the diagnosis, while initially unsettling, brought him a sense of clarity and relief, quoting that the greatest gift is self-acceptance and knowing who we truly are. His story has resonated with many, earning him widespread support for his bravery and honesty. In his personal life, he has previously been in relationships with Amelia Bath and Ellie Hecht, but has consistently shielded his current partner from public view, even using emojis to obscure her face in past posts.

The engagement marks a new chapter of joy after years of personal struggle and public advocacy





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Dr Alex George Engagement Greece Proposal Love Island Mental Health Autism Diagnosis ADHD OCD Instagram Announcement Relationship Privacy

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