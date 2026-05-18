Dr. Aloaye Foy-Yamah Permanently Banned from Working in the UK over Rape Allegations

A Blackpool doctor has been ordered to leave the UK for life, following an investigation led by the General Medical Council (GMC). The GMC found that Dr. Foy-Yamah had likely raped a patient and was banned from working in the healthcare sector for an uninterrupted term to protect patients and uphold confidence in the profession.

A Blackpool doctor has been permanently banned from working in the UK, after an appeal led to a stricter sentence of being erased from the medical register and an immediate order of suspension.

The health watchdog, the General Medical Council (GMC), initiated an investigation into an accused rapist, Dr. Aloaye Foy-Yamah, following allegations reported by a patient in January 2019. Despite no criminal action being taken against the Nigerian-born doctor, the GMC proceeded with a case before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) in March 2020.

The tribunal's decision to impose a 12-month ban, which the GMC appealed, led to the doctor facing a stricter burden of proof of 'more likely than not' at an MPTS hearing, resulting in a ban of indefinite duration





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Doctors Medical Dr. Aloaye Foy-Yamah Rape Allegations Permanent Ban General Medical Council (GMC) Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS)

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