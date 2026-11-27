Dr. Angelo Acquista sues Disney for $5 million, alleging Disney's ABC Studios failed to secure his Manhattan penthouse during filming of Hulu show Furious, allowing thieves to steal valuables.

Dr. Angelo Acquista, a prominent 72-year-old Manhattan pulmonologist, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Disney, alleging that brazen burglars were allowed unrestricted access to his luxury penthouse while the production of the Hulu crime thriller Furious was filming inside. The legal action stems from an incident that occurred last year, where Dr. Acquista claims intruders were waved into his 65-floor home on the Upper East Side without obstruction.

Location Agreement and Production Details

Dr. Angelo Acquista initiated the legal proceedings in Manhattan Supreme Court, detailing a rental agreement with production company ABC Studios New York that covered a single day of filming on October 3 for $29,000, two weekend hold days at $10,000 each, and four wrap days ending on October 9 costing $29,000 each. The total rental fee for the project, which was listed internally as Untitled Liz Meriwether after New Girl producer Liz Meriwether, amounted to $165,000 in September of last year. Disney, the parent company of both ABC Studios and Hulu, is identified as the primary defendant alongside various security and management entities associated with the building.

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The Night of the Burglary and Security Failures

According to the complaint, the burglary unfolded on the night of October 6, which was the first wrap day for the production. Dr. Acquista alleges that an overnight concierge at the residence located at 252 East 57th Street let two strangers into the building and instructed a porter to escort them up to the doctor's apartment. The filing states that the porter left the individuals at the unlocked apartment, where they subsequently illegally entered, invaded, broke into, and trespassed into the home.

The lawsuit describes how the two alleged thieves were able to leisurely enjoy a substantial amount of time inside the penthouse before stealing jewelry and other valuables belonging to Dr. Acquista and his wife, Svetlana. The complaint highlights significant security failures, including the absence of video cameras, alarms, or electronic locks, and the lack of credential checks for visitors. Dr. Acquista asserts that no one moved to evict the two individuals or timely summon the police, allowing the thieves uninterrupted and unhindered access to the property.

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Allegations of Negligence and Vicarious Liability

Dr. Angelo Acquista, who serves as a pulmonologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, accuses ABC Studios of breaching the location agreement for reasons incompatible with good faith and fair dealing. The suit characterizes the conduct of the defendants as willful, malicious, negligent, unreasonable, unjustified, and in bad faith, claiming the studio evidenced an intent never to honor the agreement. Furthermore, it asserts that the studio was obligated to secure the apartment and promised to return it in substantially as good condition as when received.

The complaint also points the finger at Allied Partners, the company managing the condo, accusing it of breach of contract for letting the intruders remain in the home without interference. Additional defendants include the building's condo board, Metropolitan Asset Security, and the concierge staff. Dr. Acquista claims that the defendants hired and kept incompetent, unsupervised, poorly trained, and unqualified security personnel and doormen, despite charging fees that implied special, superior, and unique competence in the field.

Property Value and Next Steps in Litigation

The glass-walled penthouse, situated on Billionaires' Row, was purchased by Dr. Angelo Acquista and his wife Svetlana in March 2020 for approximately $19.5 million. The home served as the lavish residence for the character Oliver Charles, played by Rob Delaney, in Hulu's Furious, which also stars Emmy Rossum and Lola Pettigrew. Dr. Acquista reported the theft to the NYPD but states that nothing has been recovered to date as of the filing of the lawsuit.

By demanding $5 million in compensation, Dr. Angelo Acquista seeks to hold Disney and the associated production and security entities vicariously liable for the losses incurred. The lawsuit argues that the defendants knew or should have known the apartment was unsecure and that they could have prevented the theft but acted with reckless and deliberate disregard and indifference to his rights. The case underscores the high-stakes nature of film productions in private luxury residences and the rigorous security standards expected by homeowners.