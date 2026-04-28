Dr. Dre and Michelle Saniei Spotted Together at Nobu Malibu Amid Growing Romance Rumors

Dr. Dre and The Valley star Michelle Saniei were seen holding hands during a sushi date at Nobu Malibu, sparking speculation about their relationship. The couple, who have a significant age gap, were previously spotted together at the Semafor World Economy 2026 conference. Saniei, a real estate agent and Bravo personality, recently shared a cryptic social media post hinting at her new romance, while Dr. Dre's last known relationship ended in 2022.

Dr. Dre , the legendary rap mogul and co-founder of Beats Electronics, was spotted holding hands with The Valley star Michelle Saniei during a sushi date at Nobu Malibu on Saturday.

The couple, who have a 24-year age gap, were photographed leaving the upscale Japanese restaurant and entering a black Mercedes SUV together. This was not their first public appearance, as Saniei accompanied Dr. Dre to the Semafor World Economy 2026 conference in Washington, DC, on April 16, where they were seated side by side during a talk at the five-day global leadership event.

The conference featured notable speakers such as Dr. Dre's business partner Jimmy Iovine, Senator Susan Collins, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and controversial figures like Steve Bannon and Howard Lutnick, both of whom have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein. On Saturday, Saniei, a real estate agent and Bravo personality with 148,000 social media followers, shared a cryptic video of a bouquet of white roses with two darker blooms intertwined, hinting at her new romance.

Saniei's dating history includes a year-long relationship with her Valley castmate, Thrivent financial advisor Aaron Nosler, which ended last July when he allegedly sought a partner more focused on fitness. She revealed on the April 1 After Show that it was the first time she had been broken up with, expressing shock at the sudden split. Saniei also has a six-year-old daughter, Isabella Bunny Lally, from her five-year marriage to another Valley castmate, Jesse Lally, which ended in 2024.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre's last known relationship was with Home Invasion actress Apryl Jones, whom he dated from 2020 to 2022 following his $100 million divorce from ex-wife Nicole Plotzker-Young in 2021. The divorce came amid allegations of verbal violence and infidelity, which Dr. Dre denied. In 2015, he publicly apologized for his past violent behavior, acknowledging his struggles with alcohol and lack of structure in his younger years.

The Compton native, now 61, has three children—Truice, 28, Truly, 24, and adopted stepson Tyler, 34—from his 24-year marriage. Dr. Dre's health struggles include a 2021 hospitalization for a brain aneurysm and three strokes, which required two weeks in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Fans can catch more of Saniei in the third season of The Valley, airing Wednesdays on Bravo, a spin-off of Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills





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