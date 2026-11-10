Dr Flora Bailey Shares Key Dietary Changes When Trying To Conceive

GP Dr Flora Bailey advises on four essential dietary adjustments, including limiting alcohol, mercury-rich fish, vitamin A, and caffeine when trying to conceive for a healthy pregnancy.

Expecting parents seeking to optimize their fertility often focus heavily on supplementation and cycle tracking, yet dietary choices remain a critical, yet frequently overlooked, component of preconception health. Dr Flora Bailey, a GP and the founder of the health platform Align, recently outlined four specific everyday foods and beverages that individuals hoping to conceive should reconsider. These adjustments are designed to minimize risks to a developing embryo during the earliest, often undetected stages of pregnancy.

Alcohol Consumption And Early Pregnancy Risks

The safest medical advice is to completely avoid alcohol while actively trying to conceive because pregnancy can occur before a woman realizes she is expecting. Dr Flora Bailey emphasizes that stopping alcohol consumption eliminates the risk of fetal alcohol exposure during the critical first weeks of gestation. The NHS supports this stance, advising people trying to get pregnant to abstain from drinking alcohol entirely.

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If an individual finds it challenging to stop drinking alcohol, Dr Flora Bailey recommends speaking with a General Practitioner who can provide specialized support and resources. This precaution is vital because many pregnancies are not confirmed until several weeks after conception, making early abstinence a necessary protective measure for fetal development.

Mercury Levels In Certain Seafood Varieties

While fish provides essential nutrients, Dr Flora Bailey advises avoiding shark, swordfish, and marlin because these varieties contain high levels of mercury. The NHS warns that mercury can damage a developing baby's nervous system, making it crucial to eliminate these high-mercury species from the diet of anyone trying to conceive.

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Tuna also contains mercury, so the NHS recommends that people trying for a baby limit their intake to no more than four medium-sized cans or two tuna steaks per week. Dr Flora Bailey suggests keeping a close watch on tuna consumption to ensure that mercury levels remain within safe limits for potential pregnancy.

Vitamin A Toxicity From Liver And Supplements

Liver and liver products contain high levels of vitamin A, which can be harmful to a developing baby if consumed in excess during early pregnancy. Dr Flora Bailey warns that individuals should be cautious with supplements, particularly cod liver oil and other products containing vitamin A, also known as retinol.

The NHS advises avoiding liver and liver products during pregnancy, as well as supplements containing vitamin A. Dr Flora Bailey also advises people who are pregnant or trying for a baby to avoid fish liver oil supplements entirely. It is important to check product labels carefully and consult a GP or pharmacist if unsure about the suitability of any supplement.

Caffeine Intake Limits And Hidden Sources

Dr Flora Bailey recommends getting into the habit of limiting caffeine before pregnancy, with the NHS advising no more than 200mg a day once pregnant. This limit applies to all caffeine sources, including tea, cola, energy drinks, and chocolate, not just coffee.

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The NHS estimates that a mug of instant coffee contains around 100mg of caffeine, while a mug of tea contains around 75mg. Coffee shop drinks and filter coffee can contain more caffeine, so it is worth checking what you are ordering to stay within safe limits. Dr Flora Bailey stresses that while you do not need to give up coffee entirely, monitoring total daily intake is sensible for preconception health.