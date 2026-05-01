Dr Hannah Fry Reportedly Joins The Celebrity Traitors Line-Up

Professor of Mathematics Dr Hannah Fry is rumoured to be joining the cast of the second series of the hit BBC show The Celebrity Traitors, alongside other potential stars like Amol Rajan and Richard E Grant.

Looking for your next television obsession? The anticipation is building as casting rumours swirl around the upcoming second series of The Celebrity Traitors , the hit BBC show that captivated audiences with its thrilling blend of strategy, deception, and celebrity showdowns.

The show, a spin-off of the hugely popular civilian version, pits a group of famous faces against each other in a high-stakes game of trust. Contestants must determine who among them are 'Faithfuls' – working to win a £100,000 prize for charity – and who are 'Traitors' – secretly plotting to eliminate the Faithfuls and claim the money for themselves.

The first series, which concluded in late 2023, proved to be a ratings juggernaut, drawing in an impressive 14.8 million viewers for its debut episode and peaking at 11 million for the finale, making it the BBC’s biggest unscripted success since 2021. Recent reports suggest that Dr. Hannah Fry, a renowned Professor of Public Understanding of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge, is the latest celebrity to join the cast.

Known for her engaging explanations of complex mathematical concepts on shows like 'AI Confidential' and 'The Secret Genius of Modern Life', Fry is expected to bring a unique intellectual edge to the game. Sources indicate she fits the 'academic' profile previously held by Dr. David Olusoga in the first series, who reached the final.

However, she is also described as possessing a vibrant personality and a dedicated fanbase, suggesting she’ll be more than just a strategic mastermind. Other names rumoured to be in contention include Amol Rajan, Richard E Grant, Hugh Bonneville, and David Mitchell, hinting at a particularly clever and diverse lineup this year. The BBC has remained tight-lipped, stating they are not commenting on speculation and will announce details in due course.

The success of The Celebrity Traitors has extended beyond viewership numbers, delivering a significant economic boost to Scotland, where the show is filmed. The BBC highlighted the positive impact on the Scottish economy, with the production generating substantial revenue and promoting growth within the creative industry. Kalpna Patel-Knight, the BBC’s head of entertainment, has promised that the second series will be 'just as unmissable as the first', with the castle doors set to reopen in 2026.

Alongside the main show, the companion series 'Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked' will also return to BBC Two and BBC Sounds, offering viewers deeper insights into the strategies and betrayals unfolding within the castle walls. Hosted once again by the charismatic Claudia Winkleman, the second series is poised to deliver another season of captivating drama and unpredictable twists, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the full celebrity cast and the start of the game





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