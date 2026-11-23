Medical tribunal hears Dr Jonathan Chahal faced allegations of sexual harassment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital and other events. Learn about the specific incidents involving female colleagues and the doctor's response to these serious claims in this detailed report.

Dr Jonathan Chahal, a consultant paediatrician formerly employed by Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, is currently facing a medical tribunal for alleged sexual harassment of female colleagues. The General Medical Council initiated this misconduct hearing after investigating complaints regarding his behavior at various work-related events over several years. The tribunal is examining claims that Dr Chahal engaged in inappropriate conduct that crossed professional boundaries and caused distress to multiple women in his workplace.

Specific Allegations of Inappropriate Conduct

The core details of the allegations involve specific incidents at work Christmas parties and staff events between 2018 and 2022. Dr Chahal is accused of making lewd comments about female colleagues' physical appearance, including telling one woman referred to as Ms A that her breasts were amazing. During a car ride home after a December 2022 event at Knowsley Safari Park, he allegedly told another colleague, Ms H, that he found her very fit and made explicit sexual remarks.

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Further allegations describe physical contact that was non-consensual and sexually motivated. Dr Chahal is said to have slapped Ms A's bottom as he left an apartment in December 2018. At a trust staff awards event in February 2019, he allegedly whipped Ms E's bottom with his bow tie, placed his hand around her waist, and leaned his head and torso against her while telling her she was gorgeous. He also admitted to brushing his hand across her breast during this incident.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Paul Williams, representing the General Medical Council, argued that Dr Chahal abused his position of power as an established consultant. He stated that the doctor should have been aware of the high standards of behavior expected of him, which require treating patients and colleagues with respect and dignity. Mr. Williams described the conduct as degrading and humiliating, noting a constant theme of repeated patterns of behavior rather than isolated moments of poor judgment.

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Dr Chahal has admitted to his actions in relation to all the women involved in the complaints. However, he denies that his behavior at the 2018 Christmas party constituted sexual harassment. Furthermore, he denies that any of his actions were sexually motivated. This denial stands in direct contrast to the prosecution's assertion that the inherent sexual nature of the conduct is a matter of grave concern, especially given that some charges involved bedrooms and private spaces.

Historical Context and Previous Misconduct

This tribunal comes nearly two decades after Dr Chahal was sacked by the same hospital system for a previous incident involving Entonox, an anaesthetic gas. In the summer of 2007, while working as a senior house officer at Ormskirk District General Hospital in Lancashire, he inhaled the gas from a canister in the resuscitation room. He encouraged seven nurses to join him, telling them it was fun and made you feel floaty.

The disciplinary panel at that time found that Dr Chahal had persuaded colleagues to inhale the drug on four separate occasions. He held a two-hour party with elements of pre-planning that lasted until late into the night. Although he was sacked, he was allowed to continue practicing medicine after insisting he had made a lot of progress and no longer posed a risk to patient safety. This past history is being cited by the General Medical Council to demonstrate a pattern of disregarding professional standards and safety protocols.

Real-World Impact and Procedural Next Steps

The ongoing tribunal has significant implications for Dr Chahal's medical career and the safety standards within the healthcare system. The hearing in Manchester is examining whether his actions amount to serious professional misconduct that warrants striking him off the medical register. The General Medical Council is seeking to determine if Dr Chahal's behavior meets the threshold for fitness to practice concerns, particularly given his senior role as a consultant.

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For the colleagues involved, the tribunal process provides a formal avenue to address the distress and humiliation they experienced. The allegations highlight the power dynamics present in healthcare hierarchies, where senior consultants may exert influence over junior staff and peers. The outcome of this case will serve as a precedent for how sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct are handled by medical regulatory bodies in the United Kingdom.

As the tribunal proceedings continue, the focus remains on establishing the exact nature of Dr Chahal's intent and the impact of his actions on the victims. The medical profession relies heavily on trust and appropriate conduct among staff members. Any findings of guilt will likely result in severe professional consequences, including potential removal from the medical register, which would prevent him from practicing medicine in the UK indefinitely.