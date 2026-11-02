Dr Laura Ajram BNA Leadership Neuroscience Drug Discovery

British Neuroscience Association Chief Executive Dr Laura Ajram discusses cross-sector collaboration and patient involvement in advancing neuroscience research and drug discovery.

Dr Laura Ajram, the Chief Executive of the British Neuroscience Association, emphasizes the critical importance of integrating patient voices into scientific research to improve outcomes for mental health conditions. Her leadership focuses on bridging gaps between academia, industry, and healthcare sectors to accelerate drug discovery and support neuroscientists across the United Kingdom.

Academic Roots And Industry Experience

Dr Ajram began her professional journey with a foundational degree in Pharmacology from King's College London, which included a pivotal year spent working within the pharmaceutical industry at GlaxoSmithKline. This early exposure sparked her interest in understanding how basic research translates into tangible drug discovery processes. She subsequently pursued a PhD in neuroscience, specializing in the neuropharmacology of autism spectrum disorders through a joint program involving King's College London and Eli Lilly.

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This dual institutional approach provided her with a robust balance between academic inquiry and industrial application, incorporating both preclinical and clinical research methodologies. The experience allowed her to gain comprehensive exposure to various aspects of neuroscience, ultimately shaping her career trajectory toward roles that sit at the intersection of different sectors rather than remaining exclusively within one field.

Bridging Sectors For Better Outcomes

The British Neuroscience Association operates as a membership organization dedicated to supporting neuroscientists regardless of their specific workplace environment, whether they are conducting laboratory experiments, teaching at universities, or practicing in clinical settings. Dr Ajram leads the strategic direction of the association, ensuring that training, networking events, and professional opportunities genuinely add value to members' careers and research endeavors.

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Her leadership style is heavily influenced by her diverse background, which includes experience across academia, the National Health Service, charitable organizations, and the pharmaceutical industry. She identifies connecting people and facilitating collaboration among groups with differing expertise as a core component of her role, recognizing that complex challenges often require collective effort beyond what any single entity can achieve independently.

Patient Centric Research Methodologies

Early interactions with patients during her doctoral studies fundamentally altered Dr Ajram's perspective on research design and drug development, particularly regarding heterogeneous conditions like autism. She observed that individuals living with these conditions presented vastly different experiences, challenges, and expectations, demonstrating clearly that a uniform approach to treatment and study design is ineffective.

This realization underscored the necessity of involving patients, clinicians, caregivers, and those with lived experience from the very inception of research projects. At the British Neuroscience Association, she ensures that planning initiatives include representatives from condition-specific charities, drug discovery professionals, and frontline clinicians to accurately reflect the needs and desires of the individuals the research aims to help.

Managing Divergent Stakeholder Expectations

One significant lesson Dr Ajram has drawn from her multi-sector career is that partners may agree on overarching scientific goals while holding substantially different definitions of success. In academic-industry partnerships, for instance, all parties might share a common objective, yet their individual priorities and metrics for achievement often vary slightly based on their respective organizational cultures and operational constraints.

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Navigating these differences requires careful management and clear communication to align expectations effectively. By acknowledging and addressing these divergent viewpoints early in collaborations, the British Neuroscience Association can foster more productive relationships and ensure that resources are utilized efficiently to advance the broader mission of improving neuroscience and mental health care.