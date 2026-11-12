Dr Matt Lambert Kills Building Manager in DC Condo Over Mold Dispute

Dr Matt Lambert fatally shot James Stuart and five others at a luxury Washington DC condo complex, claiming mold damage as motive before taking his own life.

Dr Matt Lambert, a 55-year-old physician, opened fire on multiple individuals inside a luxury residential tower in Washington DC on Thursday morning, killing his building manager and injuring several others before taking his own life. The violent incident occurred at approximately 8am inside the Vida Fitness center located within the Metropole Condominiums in the Logan Circle neighborhood, sparking a tense police standoff that ended with Lambert's death.

The Morning of Violence at Vida Fitness

The shooting began when Lambert shot James Stuart, the 46-year-old building manager, in the back while he was working at the gym. Charelle Ferguson, another building manager for the Metropole condos, witnessed the immediate aftermath and reported hearing the gunshots before seeing residents screaming and fleeing in panic. One bystander shouted that someone had been shot in the head as chaos erupted on the gym floor.

Also read Paul Lambert reflects on transformative 10 years at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ferguson quickly moved to protect the terrified residents by ushering them into her office and began contacting everyone she knew who lived in the building. Among the calls was one to Lambert, who answered the phone around 9am. When Ferguson inquired about his well-being, Lambert's response was chillingly calm as he explained his actions were driven by long-standing grievances regarding his living conditions.

During the phone call, Lambert told Ferguson that he was exhausted by the mold and water damage in his unit, which he claimed made the space unlivable. He stated that extreme measures were necessary to force attention to his plight, telling Ferguson that people would only pay attention if you do something drastic. He then confessed to shooting five people in total, including one of his co-workers.

Advertisement

A Decade of Dispute Over Building Conditions

The motive for the tragedy stemmed from a prolonged and bitter feud between Lambert and the Metropole Condominium Association, which operates the high-end residential tower on 15th Street near Logan Circle. Lambert had previously filed a lawsuit and used his Twitter account to detail his allegations against the association and its building contractors, EJF Real Estate Services.

According to Lambert's public complaints and legal filings, the association was responsible for causing $290,000 in water damage and subsequent mold growth during facade renovations of the building. He argued that the building contractors failed to properly address the structural issues, leading to hazardous living conditions in his home. His anger appeared to culminate in the violent actions taken on Thursday morning.

Just minutes before the police breach, at 8:06am, Lambert posted a message on social media while believed to be inside his apartment. He wrote that his manifesto was an engineering report and attached a screenshot from CED Technologies. The document appeared to support his claims, agreeing with his assertions about the building defects and providing a record of reported issues within the complex.

Police Standoff and Self-Inflicted Death

Following the initial shootings, Lambert barricaded himself inside his penthouse apartment located at 1515 15th Street, directly above the gym where the violence started. Police responded to the scene and forced entry into the building, where Lambert reportedly shot at officers twice through his apartment door. The confrontation escalated quickly as law enforcement attempted to secure the perimeter and negotiate with the suspect.

Advertisement

Negotiators spent roughly one hour speaking with Lambert through his apartment door, attempting to de-escalate the situation and ensure public safety. Suddenly, authorities heard a gunshot from inside the unit, prompting them to enter the apartment. Inside, they discovered Lambert with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, confirming that he had taken his own life after the prolonged standoff.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

The incident has left the luxury condo community in Logan Circle in shock, with residents recounting the terror of the morning when the shooting erupted. Charelle Ferguson expressed her disbelief at Lambert's confession, stating that she tried to calm herself down and gather as much information as possible while keeping him on the phone to prevent further harm.

This story is developing rapidly as investigators gather evidence from the scene and review Lambert's online statements. The exact number of injured parties remains under review, though Lambert confessed to targeting five individuals. The Metropole Condominium Association and the building managers are likely to face intense scrutiny regarding the maintenance of the property and the handling of Lambert's long-standing complaints about mold and water damage.