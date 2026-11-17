Forensic expert Dr Michael Freeman argues Jeffrey Epstein was strangled, citing neck injury patterns that contradict the official suicide finding. New photos released by Mark Epstein fuel murder claims.

Dr Michael Freeman, a prominent forensic investigator, has publicly challenged the official determination that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide by analyzing newly released autopsy photographs. Freeman argues that the visual evidence of neck injuries is inconsistent with a hanging and suggests the former financier was strangled while incarcerated. These findings emerge as fresh doubts surround the circumstances of Epstein's death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in July 2019.

Freeman Analyzes Epstein Autopsy Photos for Strangulation Evidence

Dr Michael Freeman, who previously contributed to the prosecution in the Derek Chauvin trial regarding the death of George Floyd, presented his analysis in London this week. He has been reviewing the photographs since November 2025 and concluded that the injuries do not match a suicidal hanging. Freeman stated that the pattern, distribution, and number of injuries found on Epstein's body cannot be explained by a self-inflicted hanging, according to his comments to the New York Times.

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The investigation focuses heavily on specific marks visible in the photos released by Epstein's brother, Mark. One image displays a dark red mark around the throat and a black line extending to the ear, indicating where a ligature pulled on the neck. Freeman describes this injury pattern as highly unusual for a hanging, noting that officials had previously described hanging marks as sloped or peaked, which does not match the visual data he examined.

Mark Epstein Releases Full Set of Investigative Images Online

Mark Epstein, the brother of the deceased financier, posted the entire set of autopsy and investigative photos online, providing the public with unprecedented visual access to the case. The collection includes graphic images that the Daily Mail has chosen not to publish due to their disturbing nature. These images offer the most comprehensive view of Epstein's cell inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was found dead in July 2019.

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The released files also contain photos showing a double knotted loop within the cell, which Dr Freeman believes could have been utilized to strangle Epstein. Epstein had powerful connections during his lifetime, including figures such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The presence of this double knot adds a layer of complexity to the physical evidence surrounding his death, which remains one of the most significant conspiracy theories in modern history.

New York City Medical Examiner Ruling Faces Fresh Scrutiny

Despite the new forensic claims, the New York City Medical Examiner originally ruled Epstein's death a suicide. However, Dr Freeman points to a Y-shaped mark on the neck as crucial evidence contradicting that ruling. He notes that there is a second mark in the ligature wounds on Epstein's neck that sits at a different angle below the primary mark.

Freeman argues that no mechanism in a suicide hanging can produce a second lower mark, even if the ligature was tied with two loops. He explains that both loops would typically ascend to the anchor point of the tie. This anatomical discrepancy forms the core of his argument that the injuries were caused by strangulation rather than self-hanging, challenging the established narrative of the case.

Department of Justice Files and Ongoing Public Skepticism

Questions regarding the legitimacy of the official narrative have persisted since the beginning of the investigation. An official report from the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General in 2023 cited negligence, misconduct, and job performance failures by the Bureau of Prisons as factors that allowed Epstein to take his own life. This report attempted to attribute the death to systemic failures rather than foul play.

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Earlier this year, the Department of Justice released three million Epstein-related files, including hours of surveillance footage from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center. These releases were intended to demonstrate that there was no sinister explanation for his death. However, skepticism remains widespread among journalists and the public. Julie K Brown, a Miami Herald journalist whose 2018 reporting led to Epstein's arrest, has stated that his death is crazy and that too many details do not make sense.

The combination of the Department of Justice's extensive file releases and the new forensic analysis by Dr Michael Freeman continues to keep the case in the public eye. The autopsy photos released by Mark Epstein provide a visual counterpoint to the official government narrative. As Dr Freeman prepares to share his full findings, the debate over whether Jeffrey Epstein was murdered or committed suicide shows no signs of resolving, with the physical evidence remaining the primary battleground for competing theories.