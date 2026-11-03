Dr Nur Hotaki Struck Off Medical Register for Sexual Misconduct

Dr Nur Hotaki has been struck off the medical register for taking advantage of a vulnerable patient with mental health issues and engaging in sexual misconduct at his London clinic.

Dr Nur Hotaki has been struck off the medical register by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ( MPTS) following a finding of serious sexual misconduct against a vulnerable patient. The GP, who operated his own beauty clinic in Central London, was found to have exploited a woman with significant mental health issues for a sexual relationship. The tribunal determined that his actions fell seriously below the standards expected of a registered medical practitioner.

The Core Misconduct Findings

The tribunal heard that Dr Hotaki took advantage of a married patient with a family who was suffering from known mental health difficulties. During appointments at his clinic, Hotaki engaged in inappropriate physical contact, including kissing the patient passionately on the lips while she was on a treatment couch. On one occasion, he slapped her bottom quite hard and shouted words akin to 'woo hoo' while doing so.

Also read Shrewsbury demonstration passes off without major incident

Dr Hotaki also told the patient, whom he described as a 'woman of class', that he liked the way she dressed. In another instance, he admitted to having an erection while getting off a train and stated he had to cover it with his manbag. The tribunal found that he had ignored clear signs that the patient was in a vulnerable state, despite her being drunk and admitting to consuming alcohol during appointments.

The 'VIP Treatment' Promise

A central element of the misconduct involved the doctor promising the patient a 'VIP treatment'. While this is a real service Hotaki provides to high-end clients, he explicitly told her that in this context, he was offering to have sex with her. The patient confirmed in a statement that she understood this to be an offer for sexual intimacy, which she believed was the meaning behind the phrase in their specific interactions.

Advertisement

The doctor attempted to conceal his behavior by texting the patient to delete their explicit messages. Despite a warning from the MPTS in November 2023 that he must not treat female patients unattended, Hotaki continued to do so. This continued violation of safety protocols was reported directly to the regulatory body, leading to the final hearing.

Tribunal Assessment of Behavior

The MPTS concluded that Dr Hotaki failed to make the care of his patient his first concern. Instead, he sought a sexual relationship with a woman he knew was vulnerable and taking medication for mental health issues. The tribunal stated it would have been obvious to him that something was seriously wrong given her behavior, yet he still chose to exploit her condition.

Fellow practitioners would find his misconduct deplorable, according to the tribunal's final report. Dr Hotaki expressed no clear empathy for the patient throughout the process. The panel determined that his actions demonstrated a moral culpability that justified the harshest penalty available to them under medical regulations.

Final Sanction and Professional Status

The MPTS determined that erasure is the only proportionate outcome for this case. The tribunal was satisfied that Dr Hotaki poses a risk to patient safety and that his continued practice would bring the profession into disrepute. Consequently, his name has been removed from the medical register, ending his ability to practice medicine in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Dr Hotaki had qualified as a GP in July 2012 and worked as a locum for one or two days a week before focusing on his private practice. He founded and became the sole owner of Hotaki Cosmetic Dermatology in Central London, setting it up in September 2019. The patient began attending his clinic in 2021, and the improper relationship developed shortly thereafter. Exact dates were removed from the judgment to protect the anonymity of the complainant.