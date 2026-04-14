Dr. Pimple Popper Reveals She Suffered a Stroke While Filming New Series

Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, opens up about suffering a stroke during the filming of 'Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out' and the ongoing effects. The reality TV star, known for her dermatology expertise and online videos, discusses the physical and emotional impact of the health scare, and her road to recovery.

Dr. Sandra Lee , widely known as Dr. Pimple Popper , has disclosed that she experienced a frightening stroke while in the process of filming her latest television series. The 55-year-old dermatologist, celebrated for her expertise in treating patients with unique and often challenging facial and skin conditions at her Skin Physicians & Surgeons clinic in Upland, California, shared the details of her health scare. The incident occurred during the filming of ' Dr. Pimple Popper : Breaking Out ,' with Dr. Lee noticing something was amiss. The trailer for the second season of the reality series features a scene where someone in her office calls 911, and an ambulance is subsequently shown arriving at the medical facility. The severity of the situation is evident as Dr. Lee is visibly emotional in a talking-head interview, conveying the gravity of the event and its impact. This series is a spin off of her original TLC show, ' Dr. Pimple Popper ' that was on air from 2018 until 2023.

Dr. Lee recounted the initial symptoms she experienced, describing a sensation akin to a hot flash, accompanied by excessive sweating and a feeling of not being herself. She mentioned feeling restless, with shooting pains in one leg and difficulty walking down stairs. The following day, further concerning symptoms emerged, prompting her to seek medical attention. She explained that her hand would slowly collapse when she held it out, and she struggled with articulation and enunciation. Suspecting a stroke, she consulted her father, also a dermatologist, who urged her to go to the emergency room immediately. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis of an ischemic stroke, a condition caused by a blood clot blocking a blood vessel in the brain. Dr. Lee admitted to feeling shocked by the diagnosis, though she recognized the slurred speech and weakness on one side of her body. She reflected on the stroke, stating that it essentially resulted in a part of her brain dying.

Dr. Lee attributed the stroke to factors including uncontrolled blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, and significant stress stemming from her patient load and the demands of the show. She views the experience as a turning point, a reminder to prioritize self-care. The medical emergency has left long-term effects on her life, including a loss of full control in her left hand and a weakened grip. She also expressed the fear associated with not feeling at her best. The news highlights that the season 2 of Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out will premiere on Lifetime, this series following the success of her original series, which gained a huge following through online video content. This series began on YouTube in 2010 but increased in frequency in 2015 when her videos of skin extractions became popular on Instagram. Dr. Lee is married to dermatologist Jeff Rebish, and they have two sons together. The new season is set to premiere on Sunday, April 20th, at 9 pm on Lifetime. This new series follows her previous successes with her TLC show and her social media content.





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Dr. Pimple Popper Reveals Stroke During Filming: 'A Blessing in Disguise'Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, known as Dr. Pimple Popper, suffered a stroke while filming her show. She shares the experience, the symptoms, diagnosis, and her reflections on recovery and prioritizing health.

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