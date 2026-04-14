Dr. Pimple Popper Reveals Stroke During Filming: 'A Blessing in Disguise'

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, known as Dr. Pimple Popper, suffered a stroke while filming her show. She shares the experience, the symptoms, diagnosis, and her reflections on recovery and prioritizing health.

Dr. Sandra Lee , widely known as Dr. Pimple Popper , has disclosed that she experienced a stroke during the filming of her latest television series. The 55-year-old dermatologist, renowned for her practice at Skin Physicians & Surgeons in Upland, California, where she treats patients with unique dermatological conditions, shared details of the incident. The stroke occurred while she was working on Dr. Pimple Popper : Breaking Out in November. The trailer for the second season of the reality series shows a scene where someone in her office dials 911, followed by an ambulance arriving at the medical facility. The staff were informed about the severity of the situation, with Dr. Lee visibly emotional in a talking-head interview. She candidly discussed the long-term impact of the stroke on her life, including challenges with her speech and physical strength.

Dr. Lee described the initial symptoms, which she initially dismissed as a hot flash, including excessive sweating and a feeling of being unwell. She also experienced shooting pains in her leg and difficulty walking. The following day, more unusual symptoms arose, prompting her to seek medical attention. She recalled difficulties articulating words and noticed her hand collapsing. Her father, also a dermatologist, urged her to go to the emergency room immediately. An MRI revealed an ischemic stroke, a potentially fatal condition where a blood clot obstructs blood flow to the brain, as defined by the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Lee expressed shock at the diagnosis, despite recognizing the symptoms such as slurred speech and weakness on one side of her body. She acknowledged the reality of the situation, understanding that a portion of her brain had been affected. She attributed the stroke to factors such as uncontrolled blood pressure and cholesterol, coupled with the stress of managing her patients and the demands of her show.

Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Lee views it as a turning point, reminding her to prioritize her health. She acknowledged the lasting effects of the stroke, including reduced control and grip strength in her left hand, which is especially concerning for a surgeon. She is now more mindful of how she feels, stating that it is very scary when she feels that she is not at her best. The TLC star of Dr. Pimple Popper, which aired from 2018 to 2023, gained a large following through her online video content before the show’s launch. The second season of Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out premieres on Lifetime on April 20th. She began uploading videos on YouTube in 2010 and increased the frequency of her uploads in 2015 when her skin extraction videos gained popularity on Instagram. Dr. Lee is married to fellow dermatologist Jeff Rebish, and they have two sons. She has discussed how this medical emergency has made her more aware of her need to take better care of her health. She admits that the long-term effect has been a bit of a shock and a stark reminder that she is not invincible. She now realizes the importance of showing vulnerability and has decided to be open about her experience in the hopes that others can also prioritize their own health and wellbeing.





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