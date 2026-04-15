Dr. Pimple Popper Suffers Stroke Amidst Major Life Changes

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, known as Dr. Pimple Popper, has revealed she suffered a stroke while filming her reality show. The incident occurred shortly after her sons left for college, marking the beginning of her empty nest phase, and has prompted reflection on mortality, recovery, and her relationship with her husband.

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee , widely known as Dr. Pimple Popper , experienced a harrowing ischemic stroke in November while in the midst of filming her reality television series, Dr. Pimple Popper : Breaking Out. The 55-year-old physician, celebrated for her expertise in treating complex facial and skin conditions at her Upland, California practice, Skin Physicians & Surgeons, discovered that a portion of her brain had been affected by the stroke.

This medical emergency occurred just weeks after she and her husband, fellow dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, 53, had become empty nesters with their youngest son leaving for college on the East Coast. Dr. Lee candidly shared with People magazine that the timing of the stroke, while undeniably frightening, may have presented an unexpected opportunity for introspection and personal focus during this significant life transition. She acknowledged the profound emotional toll the event and subsequent recovery have exacted, revealing that for the first time, she contemplated her own mortality and her presence for her children and potential future grandchildren. While her sons, living on the East Coast, were not physically present during the immediate aftermath, Dr. Lee maintains an optimistic perspective. She noted subtle changes in her physical abilities, such as a slower gait and minor speech impediments, which she has chosen not to dwell on or make her children unduly worried about, instead projecting an image of being okay. The stroke has left her feeling physically weaker and perceiving herself as aging more rapidly. However, she is actively engaged in her recovery, incorporating activities like pickleball, golf, and learning classical guitar to regain strength and dexterity. This period of adjustment has also impacted her personal life. Several months prior to the stroke, Dr. Lee and Dr. Rebish had downsized to a smaller home in Los Angeles, which was unfortunately impacted by wildfires in early 2025. She reflected on how this shared experience and the transition to a new, smaller living space has strengthened her bond with her husband, fostering a greater reliance on each other. She mused on the different dynamics she observes in couples, particularly those who attend appointments together versus those who come separately, and expressed curiosity about how their relationship will evolve in this new chapter. The upcoming second season of her reality show is expected to feature the dramatic events surrounding her stroke, with trailer footage depicting a 911 call and an ambulance arriving at her medical facility. In a poignant talking head interview segment, Dr. Lee is shown becoming emotional, underscoring the gravity of the situation and its impact on her professional persona as a surgeon who typically projects an image of strength. She described the initial symptoms, which she initially mistook for a hot flash, including intense sweating, restlessness, shooting pains in one leg, and difficulty descending stairs. The following day, more concerning symptoms emerged, such as her hand collapsing when held out and significant challenges with articulation and enunciation, prompting her to question if she was experiencing a stroke. Her father, also a dermatologist, urged her to seek immediate emergency medical attention. Subsequent MRI scans confirmed that she had indeed suffered an ischemic stroke





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