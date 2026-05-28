Dr. Ranj Singh Opens Up About Life Fracturing After Coming Out as Gay

TV doctor Ranj Singh shares his emotional journey of coming out as gay, which led to the end of his seven-year marriage, but ultimately brought him closer to his true self and family acceptance.

Dr. Ranj Singh , the beloved TV doctor known for his appearances on This Morning and Morning Live, has spoken candidly about how his life fractured and fell apart after he came out as gay, a decision that led to the end of his seven-year marriage.

In a deeply personal interview, Singh revealed that despite achieving his career goals and owning a home, he felt an inexplicable emptiness that drove him to seek therapy. It was through this process that he uncovered his true identity, which he had been suppressing to conform to societal and familial expectations. Growing up in a traditional Sikh household, Singh felt immense pressure to live up to the ideal of a perfect life, but the internal conflict became unbearable.

He described the period before coming out as one where everything felt like it was fracturing and then falling apart, a painful but necessary step toward authenticity. Singh married pharmacist Sulvinder Samra in a grand Sikh ceremony in 2005, followed by a Western registry and a reception at Colwich Hall Hotel in Nottinghamshire. The couple appeared to have it all: a successful career for Singh, a beautiful home in East Dulwich, and a seemingly happy union.

However, Singh's hidden struggle with his sexuality caused a rift that eventually culminated in their divorce in 2011. Despite the heartbreak, Singh found support from his brothers, whom he described as having an incredible reaction filled with love and acceptance. It took another decade for him to come out to his parents, but when he did, their response was beyond his wildest dreams.

His father softly said, We love you, no matter what, while his mother, though shaken, affirmed that nothing would change their bond. Their unconditional acceptance was everything Singh had ever needed, providing him with the strength to embrace his true self. The aftermath of the divorce was not easy for Singh's ex-wife or her family. In 2018, Sulvinder's father, Jemera Samra, broke the family's silence, expressing that seeing Singh on television still brought back painful memories.

He admitted that the marriage breakdown had a devastating impact on them, and while he had accepted the situation, it was still difficult to watch. Singh, however, has since found a new partner in actor James Colebrook, whom he confirmed his relationship with in 2025. He credited the LGBTQ community with helping him discover his identity and find his chosen family, describing it as a feeling of wings finally unfolding and taking off.

Singh emphasized that the journey was not just about coming out but about finding true fulfillment after years of living a lie. Today, he advocates for authenticity and mental health, hoping his story inspires others to live their truth





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dr. Ranj Singh Coming Out Gay Marriage Collapse Family Acceptance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Good Morning Britain host shares 'heartbreaking news' minutes into showGood Morning Britain hosts Ranvir Singh and Tom Swarbrick shared heartbreaking news on Wednesday

Read more »

Good Morning Britain delivers 'heartbreaking news' as urgent warning issuedGood Morning Britain presenters Ranvir Singh and Tom Swarbrick shared a heartbreaking update on Wednesday

Read more »

West Bromwich delivery driver jailed for murdering woman in vanWolverhampton Crown Court hears Tanveer Singh called 'cynical' and 'not truly remorseful'.

Read more »

Chris Hughes on long distance love and future plans with JoJo SiwaThe ex-Love Islander opens up on long-distance and future plans with JoJo

Read more »