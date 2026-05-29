Dr Ranj Singh's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on Their 'Messy and Painful' Divorce

Sulvinder Samra, Dr Ranj Singh's ex-wife, has shared her side of the story after the Strictly star came out as gay and ended their seven-year marriage. Sulvinder revealed that she felt 'unattractive, ashamed and dead inside' when her husband left her.

Dr Ranj Singh 's ex-wife Sulvinder Samra has shared her side of the story after the Strictly star came out as gay and ended their seven-year marriage.

Sulvinder, who is now a nervous system coach for women, revealed that she felt 'unattractive, ashamed and dead inside' when her husband left her. She said it took years for her to heal from the betrayal and that she battled with feeling 'not good enough'. Sulvinder explained that she 'carried the beliefs from a failed marriage' and therefore entered into unhealthy relationships. She revealed that she 'could not trust anyone' and 'did not trust herself' after the divorce.

Sulvinder also shared that she gave up her dream of motherhood and accepted that she would only be an aunt. However, 12 years after the divorce, Sulvinder decided to turn her life around and retrained as a nervous system coach. She now helps clients regulate their autonomic nervous system to reduce chronic stress, heal trauma, and build resilience.

Sulvinder's post was a heartfelt message to anyone who has been through a similar experience, saying 'don't let the past dictate your future. Everyday is a choice. YOU get to choose what your story is going to be... no one else'. Sulvinder also spoke about her strict upbringing and the pressure to conform to certain expectations.

She said she felt lonely in her marriage and that the divorce was a heavy burden to carry. Sulvinder eventually found solace in her work as a nervous system coach and in her family. She concluded by saying that she now knows she is 'more than enough' and that we all are





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Dr Ranj Singh Sulvinder Samra Divorce LGBT Community Nervous System Coach

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