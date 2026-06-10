Dr Ranj Singh's Ex-Wife Sulvinder Samra Reflects on Emotional Aftermath of Their Divorce

Dr Ranj Singh's ex-wife Sulvinder Samra has reflected on the emotional aftermath of their divorce after he came out as gay. Sulvinder, 45, admitted she was 'hurt' by the breakdown of her marriage and 'worried about the judgement of others. Dr Ranj, 46, made the realisation about his sexuality when he was living with his wife of seven years after having therapy. He is now in a happy relationship with actor, model, and personal trainer James Colebrook, with whom he went public on social media last year. Sulvinder said that her parents were very supportive when her marriage broke down. She said: 'My dad just said, if he doesn't want you, I want you back', and that was just the nicest thing... Don't, you'll make me cry.

Sulvinder Samra , the ex-wife of TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh , has reflected on the emotional aftermath of their divorce after he came out as gay.

In an interview with Times Radio, Sulvinder, 45, admitted she was 'hurt' by the breakdown of her marriage and 'worried about the judgement of others. Dr Ranj, 46, made the realisation about his sexuality when he was living with his wife of seven years after having therapy. He is now in a happy relationship with actor, model, and personal trainer James Colebrook, with whom he went public on social media last year.

Sulvinder said that her parents were very supportive when her marriage broke down. She said: 'My dad just said, if he doesn't want you, I want you back', and that was just the nicest thing... Don't, you'll make me cry.

Dr Ranj Singh's ex-wife Sulvinder Samra reflected on the emotional aftermath of their divorce after he came out as gay on Tuesday as she admitted 'it was hurtful and she worried about judgement from others' TV medic and former This Morning star, Dr Ranj 46, made the realisation about his sexuality when he was living with his wife of seven years after having therapy. He is now involved in a relationship with actor James Colebrook after finding his 'chosen family' within the LGBTQ community.

Dr Ranj broke his silence after he recalled ending his seven-year marriage when he came out as gay - which has led to several blistering attacks from his ex wife. A couple of weeks ago, Dr Ranj reflected on splitting from Sulvinder, saying his life 'fell apart' when their marriage ended in 2011 but that he took solace in finding his 'chosen family' within the LGBT community.

In response, Sulvinder shared her side of the story revealing it took years for her to heal from the split and that she battled feeling 'unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough'. After being supported by her social media followers, Sulvinder has now questioned her ex-husband's intentions behind sharing the story, which he has recounted at various points over the years.

Amid the escalating tensions in the wake of his interview, on Sunday night Dr Ranj released a lengthy statement on Instagram where he said he never 'deliberately' hid anything about himself nor 'intentionally try to mislead anyone'. He added that he would never want to 'diminish' what him and Sulvinder had and said he looked back on that time and person 'with nothing but respect, gratitude and kindness.

' He penned: 'It's been nearly 20 years since my divorce, but recent conversations have brought me back to a time that was complicated, emotional and deeply personal. Firstly, I'm genuinely sad that this subject can still bring up pain and difficult feelings. That has never been, and would never be, my intention. I've only ever spoken about it because it's a significant period of my life, when asked directly, and in the hope that it might help someone else.

I don't do it for attention or sympathy - it was a very painful time. Out of respect, I've always been mindful of identifying or commenting on others involved, as that's not my story to tell.

' He added: 'In a recent interview, I was asked about my 'coming out' (a term I dislike because it implies hiding). It's a conversation I've had time and time again, and I've taken to keeping it brief because everything has already been said. Unfortunately, as in many cases of relationships involving a LGBTQ+ person (especially a person of colour), people still make assumptions and pass judgement. In reality, life and relationships are rarely straightforward.

I fell in love and was married for almost four years in my twenties (for context, I turn 47 next month). Sadly that relationship broke down for many reasons, not to mention we were young and still working ourselves out. After it ended, therapy helped me to slowly understand what happened and who I was - a process that took years. I didn't grow up deliberately hiding who I was, nor did I intentionally try to mislead anyone.

Sulvinder has now questioned her ex-husband's intentions behind sharing the story, which he has recounted at various points over the years. Amid the escalating tensions in the wake of his interview, on Sunday night Dr Ranj released a lengthy statement on Instagram where he said he never 'deliberately' hid anything about himself nor 'intentionally try to mislead anyone'.

He added that he would never want to 'diminish' what him and Sulvinder had and said he looked back on that time and person 'with nothing but respect, gratitude and kindness.

' He penned: 'It's been nearly 20 years since my divorce, but recent conversations have brought me back to a time that was complicated, emotional and deeply personal. Firstly, I'm genuinely sad that this subject can still bring up pain and difficult feelings. That has never been, and would never be, my intention. I've only ever spoken about it because it's a significant period of my life, when asked directly, and in the hope that it might help someone else.

I don't do it for attention or sympathy - it was a very painful time. Out of respect, I've always been mindful of identifying or commenting on others involved, as that's not my story to tell.

' He added: 'In a recent interview, I was asked about my 'coming out' (a term I dislike because it implies hiding). It's a conversation I've had time and time again, and I've taken to keeping it brief because everything has already been said. Unfortunately, as in many cases of relationships involving a LGBTQ+ person (especially a person of colour), people still make assumptions and pass judgement. In reality, life and relationships are rarely straightforward.

I fell in love and was married for almost four years in my twenties (for context, I turn 47 next month). Sadly that relationship broke down for many reasons, not to mention we were young and still working ourselves out. After it ended, therapy helped me to slowly understand what happened and who I was - a process that took years. I didn't grow up deliberately hiding who I was, nor did I intentionally try to mislead anyone





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