Dr Renee Hoenderkamp faces harsh criticism for announcing pregnancy at 59. She shares her personal journey and defends her decision against accusations of selfishness.

Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, a host on the GB News program The Saturday Five, has ignited a fierce public debate after announcing that she is pregnant with her third child at the age of 59. The announcement, made on her show The Saturday Five, which she co-hosts, triggered an immediate and vitriolic wave of negative reactions from viewers who described her decision as revolting and disgusting. Many critics, including those who recognized her professional background, expressed disbelief that a medical doctor would consider such a choice acceptable for herself.

The Core Mechanism of the Backlash

The initial wave of comments targeted Hoenderkamp for what the public perceived as a violation of social norms regarding maternal age. While the average expectant mother is significantly younger, Hoenderkamp noted that she is already the mother of a 37-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter. The backlash suggested that bringing a child into the world at this advanced age is not merely unconventional but is viewed by some detractors as a profoundly selfish act that ignores the responsibilities of parenthood.

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Hoenderkamp Challenges Selfishness Accusations

Hoenderkamp describes the accusations as both hurtful and misguided, arguing that they stem from a misunderstanding of her personal history and readiness for motherhood. She emphasizes that being biologically young enough to conceive and emotionally prepared to raise a child are two distinct milestones that do not always align. Her defense rests on the belief that her current stability and maturity make her a more suitable parent than she was in her youth.

Life Lessons From Early Motherhood

To understand her perspective, one must look at her first experience with pregnancy, which occurred when she was just 21 years old. Her eldest son, Calum, was born on New Year's morning after a brief romance with a 24-year-old partner. Although she had a stable job in publishing and a decent income, Hoenderkamp later realized she was not emotionally prepared for the demands of raising a child. She returned to full-time work within 28 days of Calum's birth, leaving him in the care of nannies and nursery staff while she worked long hours.

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A Decades-Long Journey to Readiness

Almost three decades passed before she felt ready to become a parent again. During her 30s, she focused on her career and later entered a 17-year marriage that did not include children. It was not until she retrained as a doctor at age 39 and met her current partner, Colin, that her perspective on family changed. Colin, a surgeon seven years her senior and a father of five, shared her life experience. As Hoenderkamp progressed through her 40s, she felt settled in her career and began to listen to her biological clock, though they initially chose not to force the issue.

Medical Realities and Next Steps for the Family

At age 50, Hoenderkamp became pregnant naturally with her second daughter, Alice. Despite initial referrals to a high-risk clinic due to her age, medical professionals determined her health was superior to many younger patients. She continued her rigorous fitness routine, running 5km three times a week, until the final stages of that pregnancy. With this latest pregnancy, she will celebrate her 60th birthday when her new baby arrives next year. Hoenderkamp remains committed to her role as a doctor at the Royal London Hospital while preparing for the arrival of her third child.