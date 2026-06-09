Dr. Salvador Plasencia Appeals 30-Month Sentence in Matthew Perry Ketamine Case, Claims He Acted as Drug Dealer

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, convicted in Matthew Perry's ketamine overdose death, appeals his 30-month prison sentence, arguing that he functioned as a drug dealer rather than a doctor and thus should have received a lighter sentence comparable to co-defendants.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia , the physician convicted in connection with Matthew Perry 's fatal ketamine overdose, is appealing his 30-month federal prison sentence on the grounds that he should be treated as a drug dealer rather than a doctor.

In documents filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Plasencia argues that Perry was not seeking legitimate medical treatment but was instead searching for a reliable source of ketamine. Plasencia, known to his clients as Dr. P, was sentenced in December 2024 to two and a half years in prison followed by two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine.

Perry, the beloved Friends star, died in October 2023 at age 54 after drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, with the cause of death determined to be acute effects of ketamine. Plasencia's legal team contends that the sentencing judge improperly treated him as a physician who betrayed a patient's trust rather than as a drug dealer.

The appeal documents state, Per the appellant, Perry viewed Plasencia as a drug dealer who happened to have an M.D. after his name, and there was no fiduciary doctor-patient relationship between them. The defense argues that Plasencia did not rely on medical training or special skills in his interactions with Perry and that the actor simply sought a reliable supply of the drug.

This argument aims to distinguish Plasencia from other doctors who might abuse their position, with his attorneys asserting that he should have received a sentence comparable to co-defendants Dr. Mark Chavez and Erik Fleming, who received eight months of home detention and two years in prison, respectively. Chavez was sentenced for his role in providing ketamine to Perry, while Fleming acted as a middleman.

During the December sentencing hearing, Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett rebuked Plasencia, reminding him of his Hippocratic oath to do no harm and stating that he exploited Perry's addiction for profit to the tune of $55,000. Plasencia broke down in court, apologizing to Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison. The victim impact statement from Morrison and her husband, Keith Morrison, described their grief as a deep well and condemned the greed of those who enabled Perry's addiction, including Plasencia.

They explicitly called him among the most culpable of all, emphasizing that a doctor should uphold trust, not exploit vulnerability. Plasencia's appeal now rests on whether the court categorizes his actions as those of a dealer rather than a healer, potentially leading to a reduced sentence or a new trial. The case highlights the ongoing legal ramifications of Perry's death and the scrutiny of medical professionals involved in drug distribution





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Matthew Perry Ketamine Dr. Salvador Plasencia Drug Dealer Appeal Sentencing Celebrity Overdose Legal Case

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