Dr Susan Bowie Seeks GP Replacement in Shetland With £10,000 Bonus

Dr Susan Bowie is retiring from her Hillswick Health Centre role in Shetland in April. The position offers a £10,000 golden hello payment for the successful candidate.

The practice at Hillswick Health Centre in Shetland is actively recruiting a new General Practitioner to replace Dr Susan Bowie, who is preparing to retire in April. The role is positioned as a unique opportunity for a medical professional seeking a blend of professional stability and an extraordinary quality of life on the remote Scottish islands. The successful applicant will not only join a close-knit community but also secure a significant financial incentive to relocate to this scenic locale.

Candidates who accept the position will receive a £10,000 golden hello payment to assist with their transition and settlement in the area. This financial package is part of a broader suite of rewards designed to attract a physician to one of the most northerly GP posts in the entire United Kingdom. The role offers a chance to work in a picturesque setting that overlooks the wild Atlantic Ocean, far removed from the stressful urban environments typical of many mainland practices.

Also read Bannatyne Spa Offers Warming Spa Day for Two with Treats for £69

Scenic Island Life And Serene Commutes

The daily experience for the new doctor will be defined by the stunning natural environment surrounding the clinic. From the office window, the view encompasses rolling fields and dramatic cliffs that serve as a habitat for numerous sea mammals, including orcas, humpback whales, and Risso's dolphins. The coastline is also home to otters, seals, and a diverse array of seabirds and breeding waders, providing a constant connection to nature for the practitioner.

The commute to work is described as exceptionally peaceful, standing in stark contrast to the rush hour fumes and long public transport journeys faced by many other doctors. Dr Bowie currently enjoys a five-minute walk to the clinic, passing a pond teeming with ducks and occasionally spotting pheasants or taking a stroll along the beach. This serene start to the workday contributes significantly to the overall appeal of living and working on the island.

Advertisement

Longitudinal Care And Community Roots

Dr Bowie emphasizes the profound professional satisfaction derived from providing longitudinal care to her patients, a practice that allows for deep, continuous relationships. She has known her 800 patients so well that she can detect subtle changes in their health, such as weight loss or jaundice, simply by observing their appearance. This level of familiarity enables her to care for individuals and families from start to finish, with some relationships spanning five generations.

The community support system is robust, with good backing from consultants in Lerwick and Aberdeen and a nearby district hospital to handle more complex cases. The practice maintains an ideal balance of activity, offering enough patient contact to remain professionally engaging without becoming overwhelming. This environment allows the doctor to maintain a high standard of care while preserving a healthy work-life balance essential for longevity in general practice.

Family Legacy And Local Integration

The decision to relocate to Shetland is further supported by the strong social fabric and educational opportunities available for families. Dr Bowie and her journalist husband, Tom Morton, raised their three children in the islands, with all three attending local primary and secondary schools. Their son, James Bowie, gained national recognition as a contestant on The Great British Bake Off in 2012, highlighting the quality of local education and community engagement.

Dr Bowie's own journey began in Glasgow, but she fell in love with the islands after working in a Lerwick fish factory during her student years, where she weighed cod and made kippers. She took a relief practitioner post in the 1980s, worked across different island practices for four years, and eventually opened her own small practice in Hillswick in 1988. Her tenure has been marked by a deep integration into the local culture, participating in knitting clubs and dancing groups.

Advertisement

Relocation Support And Housing Options

In addition to the £10,000 golden hello, practical support for the incoming doctor includes the availability of a house near the clinic that can be either rented or purchased. This housing option ensures that the new practitioner can live in close proximity to the workplace, maintaining the serene walking commute that Dr Bowie values. The availability of property in the area helps to remove a common barrier to relocation for medical professionals considering rural posts.

As Dr Bowie prepares to leave the practice in April, she views the opportunity for her successor as a no-brainer, citing the high quality of life for both her career and her family. The combination of professional support, financial incentives, stunning natural beauty, and a welcoming community creates a compelling case for any General Practitioner looking for a change of pace. The search for a replacement aims to find someone who can appreciate the unique privileges of practicing medicine in such a distinctive and remote location.