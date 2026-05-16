Dr Todd's Power Play, Charity's Loan Woes, and Vanessa's Romance with Todd

A Metro Soaps article discusses the latest developments in the lives of characters such as Dr Todd, Charity, Vanessa, and Caleb Miligan. It highlights Dr Todd's manipulation of Vanessa's feelings for her, Charity's struggle with a loan extension and being reminded of her debts by Todd, Vanessa's curiosity about her romance with Todd, and Caleb Miligan's concerns about buying the pub causing backlash from the village.

Dr Todd is using Vanessa 's feelings for her to her advantage, and Charity is struggling with a loan extension and being reminded of her debts by Todd.

Vanessa is curious about her romance with Todd and warns her ex off. Charity is further annoyed when Todd texts and reminds her of her debts. Caleb Miligan thinks buying the pub would create backlash from the village. Vanessa thinks things are going really well with Todd, but she's curious and warns her ex off.

Charity is given a deadline of one week to get the money, and Todd takes pleasure in winding her up later in the pub toilets. Actress Emma Atkins said of Dr Todd lurking where she's not wanted, 'She has such a presence. You almost feel the room go cold and she seems to just appear over somebody's shoulder.

' Actress Caroline Harker said of Caitlin, 'She doesn't know how to do love and things. But actually, I think genuine, but the desire to do dodgy things is stronger. Poor old Vanessa!





Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dr Todd Vanessa Charity Loan Extension Debts Pub Caleb Miligan Love Dodgy Things Alfresco Dining Bug-Free Nights Simba Sleep Shopping New Bedding Actress Emma Atkins Actress Caroline Harker

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