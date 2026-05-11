Dr Vonda Wright's Expert Tips for a Healthier Body

Nutrition is a key component in building up strong muscle, regardless of using weight-loss drugs. Dr Vonda Wright prescribes 30g of protein at every meal, emphasizing the importance of consuming enough protein to avoid muscle harvesting. A cup of non-fat Greek yoghurt, eggs, avocados, and almonds are excellent protein-rich sources. To maintain a healthy intake of good fat, consume half an avocado and use limited salad dressing. Additionally, consume nine servings of fruits and vegetables each day to prevent deficiency. Protein bars and almonds are great afternoon snacks.

Describing herself as 'miserably menopausal', Dr Vonda Wright faced a dramatic change in her abilities when she struggled to manipulate a 21-stone patient during surgery.

She also encountered a decline in her strength, leading her to understand the importance of addressing the issue. Her solution is to build stronger muscles and bones in midlife women, aiming to 'age with power'. In her book, 'Unbreakable', she offers expert tips to strengthen body, bone, and muscle, no matter the journey and whether the user is on weight-loss drugs or not





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Muscle Strength Dr. Vonda Wright Weight-Loss Injections Healthy Body Menopause Aging With Power

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