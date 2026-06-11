Dragon's Dogma 2's Latest Title Update Brings Fast Travel Tweaks, Pawn Futzing, and More

Dragon's Dogma 2's latest title update brings fast travel tweaks, pawn futzing, bug fixes, and plenty else besides. It's part one of two, with the second part coming at the end of August, just ahead of DD2's October Dark Arisen expansion.

It has been two years since Dragon's Dogma 2 —the unlikely sequel to an unlikely RPG—emerged from its Riftstone, and it just got a fairly mondo new patch.

Released on June 10, Dragon's Dogma 2's latest title update brings fast travel tweaks, pawn futzing, bug fixes, and plenty else besides. Oh, and it's part one of two: the second part will come at the end of August, just ahead of DD2's October Dark Arisen expansion. They're both doozies (though, with its additional weapon skill slots, the upcoming August patch may be First on Capcom's big tweak list is changes to the game's fast travel system.

DD2 kind of delights in making fast travel a bit of a hassle (something I generally very much endorse), but I guess Capcom got tired of people moaning about it, because the game now hands you an Eternal Ferrystone"after talking to Brant during the quest Seat of the Sovran," which is pretty early on. Instead of hauling your bones into a trundling cart that will inevitably be attacked by every cyclops on the map, you can now use your Ferrystone(s) directly from the map by hovering over fast travel spots.

There are also more portcrystals (the crystals you, uh, port to) in Melve, Checkpoint Rest Town and the Volcanic Island Camp. And you get a bonus one as a reward for the quest Monster Culling.

To me, that's the headline item of June's patch, but spare a thought too for changes like a free camera in photo mode, disabling random pawns approaching you outdoors and asking for a job, which is good, because there's genuinely nothing more immersion breaking than encountering a pawn who looks like Kratos from God of War on the road and having him ask to party up. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.

Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors from your own pawns (monster), adds a new"Guardian" specialisation for your pawns, and changes the game's map to make it a bit more parseable. Here are the full patch notes





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Dragon's Dogma 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 Patch Dragon's Dogma 2 Update Dragon's Dogma 2 Fast Travel Dragon's Dogma 2 Pawn Dragon's Dogma 2 Guardian Dragon's Dogma 2 Map Dragon's Dogma 2 Changes

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